Prep Extra Credit, 1/16: A look at some notable performances from around the state

Amanda Aerts, East Butler: 21 points, 5 steals and 4 rebounds against College View.

Jayla Price, Winnebago: 29 points, 10 assists and 5 steals against Emerson-Hubbard.

Swimming

Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest: Won the 50 and 500 freestyles at the Millard South Invitational. His time of :21.78 in the 50 free is the fast time in the state this season.

Kellen Carney, Norfolk: Won the boys 100 backstroke in :53.05 at the Millard South Invitational. It's the third-fastest time in the state this season.

Ashlea Johnson, Lincoln East: Won the girls 100 breaststroke in 1:07.78 at the Millard South Invitational. It's the fourth-fastest time in the state this season.

Wrestling

Breckin Sperling, Lincoln East: Pinned all seven of his opponents en route to the 145-pound title at the Norm Manstedt Invitational.

Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East: Pinned all seven of his opponents en route to the 160-pound title at the Norm Manstedt Invitational.