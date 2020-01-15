Prep Extra Credit, 1/16: A look at some notable performances from around the state
  • Updated
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln North Star, 12.30

Lincoln East's Carter Glenn (3) attempts a layup as he is defended by Lincoln North Star's Jared Lopez (23) during the HAC Tournament semifinals Dec. 30 at Lincoln North Star.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

Top high school performers from the past week.

Boys basketball

RJ Bayer, Howells-Dodge: Three days after losing his father to brain cancer, the sophomore scored a school-record 32 points in a win over Plainview.

Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star: With 27 points against Papillion-La Vista on Saturday, Williams surpassed the 1,000-point total for his career (1,024), currently third in school history.

Kolbe Rada, Lincoln Pius X: 25 points in win over Lincoln Northeast.

Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 22 points in road win at Kearney.

Isaac Traudt & Them Koang, Grand Island: Traudt had 32 points in victory against Lincoln High and Koang registered 29 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists in win over Lincoln Southwest.

Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High: 31 points vs. Grand Island.

Carter Glenn & Jett Janssen, Lincoln East: Glenn scored 25 points and Janssen added 22 in victory against Fremont.

Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside: Became the school’s all-time career scoring leader (1,246) with 31 points in win over Creighton Prep.

Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood: 30 points in overtime win against Platteview.

Malcolm Saltzman, Malcolm: 22 points in win over Fillmore Central.

Garrett Fortney, College View: 26 points and 6 three-pointers in win over Whiting, Iowa.

Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic: 24 points, 13 rebounds vs. Grand Island Central Catholic.

Russell Martinez, Grand Island CC: 30 points in victory against York.

Carter Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: 18 points, 17 rebounds and 4 blocked shots in win over Tekamah-Herman.

Caleb Horne, Centennial: 26 points vs. Shelby-Rising City.

Girls basketball

Morgan Maly, Crete: Tied a career high with 36 points against Lincoln Christian.

Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: Career-high 38 points against Howells-Dodge. 

Kalynn Meyer, Superior: 22 points, 16 rebounds and 5 steals against Fillmore Central; 22 points and 12 rebounds vs. Heartland.

Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 16 points and 15 rebounds against Lincoln Northeast; 12 points and 15 rebounds against Lincoln Southwest.

Lindsey Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista: 26 points against Papillion-La Vista South.

Ella Wedergren, Omaha Westside: Made 6 three-pointers and finished with 26 points against Elkhorn South.

Lauren Vandenberg, David City: 28 points and 15 rebounds against Twin River.

Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: Had 29 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists against Wisner-Pilger.

Kyra Fisher, South Sioux City: 28 points against Sioux City North, Iowa.

Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig: 26 points against Stanton.

Rylee Rice, Grand Island CC: 25 points against York.

Grace Cave & Peyton Barrett, Weeping Water: Combined for 52 points against Ashland-Greenwood.

Miley Prine, Bennington: 28 points, 10 rebounds and 7 steals vs. Omaha Duchesne.

Olivia Nall, Elkhorn Valley: 27 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals against West Holt.

Halle Pribyl, Meridian: 19 points and 12 rebounds against McCool Junction.

Whitney Brown, Northwest: 25 points and 6 assists against Columbus Lakeview.

Amanda Aerts, East Butler: 21 points, 5 steals and 4 rebounds against College View.

Jayla Price, Winnebago: 29 points, 10 assists and 5 steals against Emerson-Hubbard.

Swimming

Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest: Won the 50 and 500 freestyles at the Millard South Invitational. His time of :21.78 in the 50 free is the fast time in the state this season.

Kellen Carney, Norfolk: Won the boys 100 backstroke in :53.05 at the Millard South Invitational. It's the third-fastest time in the state this season.

Ashlea Johnson, Lincoln East: Won the girls 100 breaststroke in 1:07.78 at the Millard South Invitational. It's the fourth-fastest time in the state this season.

Wrestling

Breckin Sperling, Lincoln East: Pinned all seven of his opponents en route to the 145-pound title at the Norm Manstedt Invitational.

Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East: Pinned all seven of his opponents en route to the 160-pound title at the Norm Manstedt Invitational.

Dylan Zoucha, Malcolm: Pinned four opponents on way to 170-pound title at the Malcolm Invitational.

Lane McLaughlin and Jaxon Morrow, Lincoln Southwest: Both won titles at the Millard West Invitational.

Jayden Schrader, Lincoln Northeast: Pinned each of is three foes en route to the 285-pound title at the Beatrice Invitational.

Jarrett Koch, Beatrice: Pinned five opponents en route to the 152-pound title at the Beatrice Invitational.

 

