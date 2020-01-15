Prep Extra Credit, 1/16: A look at some notable performances from around the state

Top high school performers from the past week.
Boys basketball
RJ Bayer, Howells-Dodge: Three days after losing his father to brain cancer, the sophomore scored a school-record 32 points in a win over Plainview.
Donovan Williams, Lincoln North Star: With 27 points against Papillion-La Vista on Saturday, Williams surpassed the 1,000-point total for his career (1,024), currently third in school history.
Kolbe Rada, Lincoln Pius X: 25 points in win over Lincoln Northeast.
Ajantae Hogan, Lincoln Southeast: 22 points in road win at Kearney.
Isaac Traudt & Them Koang, Grand Island: Traudt had 32 points in victory against Lincoln High and Koang registered 29 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists in win over Lincoln Southwest.
Jaxson Barber, Lincoln High: 31 points vs. Grand Island.
Carter Glenn & Jett Janssen, Lincoln East: Glenn scored 25 points and Janssen added 22 in victory against Fremont.
Jadin Booth, Omaha Westside: Became the school’s all-time career scoring leader (1,246) with 31 points in win over Creighton Prep.
Cale Jacobsen, Ashland-Greenwood: 30 points in overtime win against Platteview.
Malcolm Saltzman, Malcolm: 22 points in win over Fillmore Central.
Garrett Fortney, College View: 26 points and 6 three-pointers in win over Whiting, Iowa.
Brett Mahony, Kearney Catholic: 24 points, 13 rebounds vs. Grand Island Central Catholic.
Russell Martinez, Grand Island CC: 30 points in victory against York.
Carter Hanel, Clarkson/Leigh: 18 points, 17 rebounds and 4 blocked shots in win over Tekamah-Herman.
Caleb Horne, Centennial: 26 points vs. Shelby-Rising City.
Girls basketball
Morgan Maly, Crete: Tied a career high with 36 points against Lincoln Christian.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey SF: Career-high 38 points against Howells-Dodge.
Kalynn Meyer, Superior: 22 points, 16 rebounds and 5 steals against Fillmore Central; 22 points and 12 rebounds vs. Heartland.
Alexis Markowski, Lincoln Pius X: 16 points and 15 rebounds against Lincoln Northeast; 12 points and 15 rebounds against Lincoln Southwest.
Lindsey Ingwerson, Papillion-La Vista: 26 points against Papillion-La Vista South.
Ella Wedergren, Omaha Westside: Made 6 three-pointers and finished with 26 points against Elkhorn South.
Lauren Vandenberg, David City: 28 points and 15 rebounds against Twin River.
Sidney Swanson, West Point-Beemer: Had 29 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists against Wisner-Pilger.
Kyra Fisher, South Sioux City: 28 points against Sioux City North, Iowa.
Kennedy Benne, Oakland-Craig: 26 points against Stanton.
Rylee Rice, Grand Island CC: 25 points against York.
Grace Cave & Peyton Barrett, Weeping Water: Combined for 52 points against Ashland-Greenwood.
Miley Prine, Bennington: 28 points, 10 rebounds and 7 steals vs. Omaha Duchesne.
Olivia Nall, Elkhorn Valley: 27 points, 10 rebounds and 5 steals against West Holt.
Halle Pribyl, Meridian: 19 points and 12 rebounds against McCool Junction.
Whitney Brown, Northwest: 25 points and 6 assists against Columbus Lakeview.
Amanda Aerts, East Butler: 21 points, 5 steals and 4 rebounds against College View.
Jayla Price, Winnebago: 29 points, 10 assists and 5 steals against Emerson-Hubbard.
Swimming
Tommy Palmer, Lincoln Southwest: Won the 50 and 500 freestyles at the Millard South Invitational. His time of :21.78 in the 50 free is the fast time in the state this season.
Kellen Carney, Norfolk: Won the boys 100 backstroke in :53.05 at the Millard South Invitational. It's the third-fastest time in the state this season.
Ashlea Johnson, Lincoln East: Won the girls 100 breaststroke in 1:07.78 at the Millard South Invitational. It's the fourth-fastest time in the state this season.
Wrestling
Breckin Sperling, Lincoln East: Pinned all seven of his opponents en route to the 145-pound title at the Norm Manstedt Invitational.
Maxx Mayfield, Lincoln East: Pinned all seven of his opponents en route to the 160-pound title at the Norm Manstedt Invitational.
Dylan Zoucha, Malcolm: Pinned four opponents on way to 170-pound title at the Malcolm Invitational.
Lane McLaughlin and Jaxon Morrow, Lincoln Southwest: Both won titles at the Millard West Invitational.
Jayden Schrader, Lincoln Northeast: Pinned each of is three foes en route to the 285-pound title at the Beatrice Invitational.
Jarrett Koch, Beatrice: Pinned five opponents en route to the 152-pound title at the Beatrice Invitational.