Saturday: Lincoln 6, Omaha 1.
What went right: The Stars got a hat trick from Josh Groll and two late first-period goals from Ty Glover and Owen Michaels 21 seconds apart to breeze the Stars past the Lancers at Ralston Arena in Omaha. Glover scored at the 19 minute, 26 second, mark in the first frame, followed by Michaels at 19:47. In the second, Groll scored for the fourth consecutive game with 53 seconds remaining in the period, and scored twice in the third to complete the hat trick. Matthew Miller picked up an assist on Groll's second tally, giving him a four-game point streak. Zach Urdahl added an empty-net goal with 31 seconds remaining, and Ryan McInchak made his second start in net picking up a 32-save victory. The Stars are on a four-game winning streak and have scored 19 goals in their last three games.
What went wrong: Cole Kodsi broke the Lincoln shutout midway through the third period with a power-play goal. It was Kodsi's second goal of the season. Former Star Hunter Carrick picked up an assist on it.
What's next: The Stars travel to Des Moines, Iowa, to face the Buccaneers Thursday at 7 p.m.