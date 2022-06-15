Outgoing LPS athletic director Wieskamp reflects on 33-year career that was built on a love for athletics

Kathi Wieskamp can hardly imagine where she’d be without high school athletics.

For over three decades, Lincoln high school sports and Wieskamp’s presence have gone hand in hand. That’ll end on June 30, when Wieskamp retires after 33 years with Lincoln Public Schools as a teacher, coach and administrator.

A Nebraska volleyball player from 1984-87, it was a natural fit for Wieskamp to become a teacher and volleyball coach at Lincoln Southeast. And once she was back in the realm of high school sports, Wieskamp never wanted to leave again.

“I’ve always loved athletics, and it’s kind of one of these things where it was really important to me,” Wieskamp said. “And so to be able to share that and be involved in that, it’s something I’ve always loved and never had any desire to do something else.”

As a coach, Wieskamp said the most rewarding thing was to see former students and athletes go on to accomplish big things in their careers and to hear back from them years later. She made a big impact on students’ lives first-hand at Southeast, but other career opportunities led Wieskamp to influence Lincoln high school sports in other ways.

She moved into an administrative role at Lincoln North Star and then at Southeast, something that allowed Wieskamp to work with many coaches, sports and programs rather than focusing on a single activity.

Wieskamp took on an even bigger role in 2013 as Lincoln Public Schools’ director of athletics, a position she held for the past nine years. While she was further away from the athletes in the district office, working with athletic directors gave Wieskamp the chance to make an impact across the entire city.

Some highlights of those nine years include adding sports performance coaches, laying the foundation for two new LPS high schools and achieving a 97% graduation rate for students who participate in athletics.

“I love doing projects, I’m a worker, but I always move on to the next thing and try not to get too caught up on anything,” Wieskamp said. “It’s been a good journey, and for me the greatest thing has been the people. We really get to work with a lot of great people in athletics.”

Perhaps the most testing moment of Wieskamp’s LPS career came during the COVID-19 pandemic. As LPS grappled with how to keep students safe while still playing athletic contests, there were countless meetings and discussions that led to the final end product — a year of sports that went on without major cancellations.

“We kept kids safe and we kept them participating,” Wieskamp said. “There were some states that didn’t get to participate at all, and we really ran full programming through that time.”

Another former Southeast athletic director, J.J. Toczek, will succeed Wieskamp as LPS’ director of athletics, so she feels the district is in safe hands. And after so many years spent at various games, meetings and events, it won’t be easy for Wieskamp to stay away.

She’ll still be around Lincoln high school sports, but in yet another new role — a fan.

“It’s hard to leave, but I also feel really good about where we’re at and the people that will be continuing on. I can look forward to sitting back and watching it a little differently now,” Wieskamp said.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

