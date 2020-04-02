× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The first official day of spring practice was March 2. The foundation of what had the makings of a springboard season for the Lincoln High boys soccer team started much sooner.

The Links, two years ago, finished above .500 for the first time in more than 10 years. They went 7-8 last year, but learned some valuable lessons and had several players set to return.

More kids went out for indoor soccer during the winter than in the past. Workouts before and after winter break were strong. And then, finally, the spring season arrived.

"I was really excited," Lincoln High coach Alex Cerny said. "We had a lot of pieces back at key spots and some additions from underclassmen. I thought we were going to surprise some people and do some damage.

"I thought we were going to be fun to watch."

The Lincoln High boys will not get that chance, nor will any team after the NSAA canceled spring sports Thursday. The announcement comes as the country battles through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The consensus among coaches is the right call was made. The safety of the students is priority No. 1, and it's hard to predict how things will look in four weeks.

But make no mistake, the loss of the spring season still stings.

For many seniors, these were to be their final competitive games, matches, races and rounds before focusing on academics in college.

A lot of teams had some lofty goals. Lincoln High wanted to reach a new level in boys soccer. The Lincoln Southwest girls track and field and the Lincoln Southeast girls tennis teams had the returning talent to repeat as state champions.

"Being defending state champs is one thing because you want to do it again, and we certainly felt like we had the talent again, but on top of that, the girls and the families were very, very tight-knit, so this was something we were looking forward to being back together again," Southeast girls tennis coach Chris Salem said.

Southeast returned seven of its top nine players from last year. The Knights completed three practices over spring break week before the initial suspension of school activities was announced.

"My girls are just so resilient," Salem said. "One of the things that is so great about this specific group is their positivity. We've got a little bit of a silver lining for us, at least on the court, that we don't graduate any seniors."

Many teams do have seniors. Cerny's team has eight. Lincoln Southeast's baseball team has 11.

First-year Lincoln Northeast baseball coach Kyle Parker was looking forward to seeing what his team, led by eight seniors, could do on the ball diamond.

"It's hard because I've got some seniors that we're trying to get to the next level in college, and there were going to be some schools that were going to come out and watch," said Parker, a Northeast graduate. "Now they don't have that chance, so we're just working with our connections that we've got with the coaches around."

The Southeast girls soccer team also had big expectations after going 12-3 and reaching the Class A state tournament in 2019. The Knights had a team capable of getting back to state; a team that could contend for a Heartland Athletic Conference championship, coach Jim Ageton says.

"This particular senior group is really tight and they were really excited to see what they could do," Ageton said. "Every senior group is excited to kind of have their year, the year that they're captains and they get to set the tone, they get to lead, or have a larger role in leadership than what they had before. This particular group was really excited to do that and was probably going to do it very well."

By Thursday, Southeast was supposed to be six games into the season. Instead the team gathered on Zoom, talking about the tough news, some of it not sinking in right away.

The work the girls put into the season, though, can still be put to good use, Ageton said.

"Applying the work and the lessons learned, applying that to this situation," he said. "All that work, you're doing it for — yeah, for you to get better — but you're doing it for your school, you're doing it for a bigger reason than you."

Though coaches have not seen or worked with their players for multiple weeks, they still have served a vital role and will for the weeks ahead.

Parker said he is helping players at Northeast, and players at his previous school, Waverly, find a landing spot in college. Coaches also are encouraging kids to stay on top of their schoolwork.

The coaches are there for support, too. Their message: Control only what you can control.

"There are just some things you can't control, right?" Southwest boys golf coach Jim Danson said. "Just like in golf, you can hit the best shot possible and you hit the sprinkler head and bad things happen, and you just have to adjust and go with it. I think that's what my kids have been doing."

Though optimism for a shortened spring season was waning, the plug being pulled still hit hard for coaches and players Thursday. The underclassmen and coaches now turn their attention to 2021.

"These kids put their heart and soul into it, and so do my coaches," Cerny said. "We've put in all this work in the offseason, with kids in the classroom trying to get grades right and trying to get leadership built up ... and it's just gone. But that's life.

"I don't have any problems with (the decision), I completely understand, that's first and foremost. If anything, it hopefully, for my juniors and for the underclassmen, makes us value what we get to do that much more."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.