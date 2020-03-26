You are the owner of this article.
NSAA moves annual Representative Assembly meeting to May
NSAA moves annual Representative Assembly meeting to May

NSAA logo

Because of the ongoing pandemic, the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) has postponed its annual Representative Assembly legislative meeting scheduled for April 9.

NSAA executive director Jay Bellar said the meeting will be moved to May 21 in conjunction with the Board of Directors meeting also slated that day. Bellar said the April board on April 8 has been canceled.

Topping the Representative Assembly agenda will be proposals to add girls wrestling and boys and girls bowling as sanctioned NSAA sports beginning in the 2020-21 school year. Both of those items failed at the 2019 meeting.

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

