The state tournament games will go on, but apparently without fans in the stands

The boys basketball tournament will apparently tip off on Thursday morning in Lincoln, but if games are played this weekend as scheduled, they will be open only to immediate family members.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department made that recommendation Wednesday morning, following the news that a Crofton High School student who attended games at the girls state tournament last weekend in Lincoln had tested positive for coronavirus.
Staff and board members from the Nebraska School Activities Association will meet over the next few hours to discuss logistics for staging a tournament without fans.
"We're very saddened that it can't go on (as normal)," said NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar, adding that he understood the recommendation from local health officials.
He said it would be premature to provide any information at this point on how the tournament will be staged. He said immediate family members will likely be limited to only those who live in the same household as a player.
Attempts will be made to provide live video from most or all games, officials said.
State Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said education officials want to respect all of the hard work that has gone into qualifying for the state tournament in explaining why the tournament wasn't canceled.
A student with underlying medical conditions who attended the Crofton-BRLD girls state tournament game at Lincoln North Star and the Hartington Cedar Catholic-Weeping Water game at Lincoln Southwest last Thursday tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. Those in the fan sections at those games may have been exposed.
Crofton student who attended state basketball tournament tests positive for COVID-19
The North Central District Health Department says a male student from Crofton High School who has been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus attended last week's girls high school state basketball tournament in Lincoln.
According to a message posted on the Crofton High School Twitter account, the student attended the Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Weeping Water Game at Lincoln Southwest High School and the Crofton vs. BRLD game at Lincoln North Star High School, both on Thursday.
The message said people who sat in the Cedar Catholic and Crofton general fan sections at those games may have been exposed to him. The student also went onto the floor at the first game to greet relatives.
He also stayed with relatives in Lincoln, according to a news release from Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's office. They currently are under self-quarantine and have not exhibited any symptoms of the disease.
The message said fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders attending Crofton and staff also may have been exposed to the person on Tuesday.
State health officials said the high school student, who has underlying medical conditions, was transferred to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha. They have not said anything about how the student may have contracted the disease.
Crofton Public Schools has closed all of its schools for the rest of the week and canceled all school-related events.
Hartington Cedar Catholic High School and Holy Trinity in Hartington announced they also will be closed through Friday.
Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools called off classes for Wednesday and Thursday.
There were no classes at Southwest or North Star on Thursday because of the basketball games, although students returned on Friday to take final exams. All Lincoln Public Schools are on spring break this week.
The Nebraska School Activities Association, as of Monday night, said in a statement that the state tournament would go on as scheduled. However, Pat Lopez, the interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, recommended the tournament be played without spectators, save for immediate family members.
During Wednesday morning's NSAA meeting, Executive Director Jay Bellar told the board officials are in limbo about how to move forward on state basketball tournaments given ongoing meetings about coronavirus.
"It's hitting closer to home quicker than we thought," he said.
Out of the four schools competing in the two games the Crofton student attended last week, only one, BRLD, has a team in the boys state tournament.
The North Central District Health Department said on its Facebook page that the person started exhibiting symptoms on Thursday, the day of the state tournament games. It said it is investigating potential exposures and asking all identified close contacts to self quarantine.
The case is the fifth known coronavirus case in Nebraska. The other four are in Douglas County.
LPS puts together review materials as part of plan for virus-related school closings
Lincoln Public Schools officials are compiling two weeks of review materials for students to work independently from home were schools to close in response to the global coronavirus outbreak.
That’s the first step in plans the district is putting in place to prepare for the possibility of schools closing as the virus continues to spread in the state. No cases have been identified in Lincoln.
Bob Rauner, a member of the Lincoln Board of Education and president of Partnership for a Healthy Lincoln, said in a YouTube video he posted about the likely impact of the virus in Lincoln that the motivation for closing schools is to slow the progression of the virus in the community.
Healthy children and young adults aren't at risk, he said, but if too many people get sick too quickly, it’s likely to overwhelm health care facilities. But if a community can slow the growth, it can better prepare and better handle the serious cases, he said in his video, which had gotten 2,400 views as of Tuesday afternoon.
Schools in Fremont, Plattsmouth and the Logan View district canceled classes this week as a precaution. LPS students are on spring break this week, and the district is planning for everyone to return to classes Monday.
If LPS had to close it would download material onto Chromebooks given to each student from sixth to 12th grade. Once downloaded, students wouldn’t need Wi-Fi access at home to get it, said Chief Technology Officer Kirk Langer.
He estimated that about 25% of students lack reliable Wi-Fi access. It’s a hard number to pin down, he said, because some families with phone data plans say they have access, though data plans don’t work with the Chromebooks, or families have more limited or intermittent access.
Students from second through fifth grades use Chromebooks at school but don’t take them home, and district officials are trying to work out the logistics of checking those Chromebooks out to the more than 12,000 students in those grades, if schools closed.
It’s unclear exactly how work for students in preschool through first grade would get home since they don’t have devices, but it’s possible the district could print material, Langer said.
Takako Olson, LPS director of curriculum and instruction, said there are separate packets of review materials for each grade at the elementary level and for different classes at the secondary level.
They focus on topics that are subject to comprehensive end-of-the-year tests or state tests, which typically are administered in March and April. LPS officials are drawing from the reviews included in many subjects' final units, she said.
District officials are still exploring ways to teach remotely if schools were to close for a longer period, Langer said, and have yet to find a sure-fire way to bridge the digital divide, a task that would involve internet providers in the community.
“I don’t have that silver bullet, so to speak,” Langer said.
For the prospect of a long-term closing, instruction could be delivered online through a combination of interactive lessons and prepackaged lessons and videotaped lectures available online that aren’t interactive, Langer said.
Administrators and faculty at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln are making similar plans. Richard Moberly, the interim executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, asked faculty this week to start thinking about how in-class presentations can become digital assignments and how testing might work remotely.
Spring break for UNL students begins March 23, a week when students would traditionally scatter to their homes and tourist destinations before returning to finish the semester.
One of the challenges with interactive classes is getting all students to tune in at the same time, Langer said.
“There’s no bell schedule at home,” he said. “It’s very difficult to get them in the right classroom at any given moment.”
Online learning isn’t new, Langer said, it’s just a matter of figuring out how to make it work in such a situation.
“The concept isn’t new and the capacity isn’t new, but it’s packaging it up in a way (that will work),” he said. “Necessity is the mother of invention. Sometimes … what you do here are things that could be leveraged in an ongoing fashion.”
Nebraska officials not ready to decide on cancellations as state records fourth positive COVID-19 test
The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Nebraska reached four on Tuesday, news coming hours after state senators got a briefing on COVID-19 by state and local health and education officials.
They heard how protocols and decisions are being made to avoid peaks of infection that could overwhelm hospitals and health care systems. And later that afternoon, they made adjustments within the Legislature to lessen infection risks, including not allowing visitors to sit in roped-off areas in the chamber, canceling an annual St. Patrick's Day party put on by lobbyists and advising against senators up for reelection campaigning door to door.
All the while, the virus is in and around the state.
Health officials confirmed the fourth case of coronavirus in Douglas County late Tuesday. The woman in her 40s had recently traveled to California and Nevada, according to the Douglas County Health Department.
She is recovering at home, officials said.
Her case was not immediately connected with the three prior confirmed cases in Nebraska, none considered to be a result of community contacts, but rather from an overseas trip. But the original case of a 36-year-old woman in Omaha and her father and stepbrother has resulted in the self quarantining and active monitoring of 240 cases, people who came in contact with the woman at a basketball tournament at the Fremont YMCA.
As of Monday, there had been 11 negative tests of people who had been in close contact with the woman," said Dr. Christopher Kratochvil, associate UNMC vice chancellor for clinical research.
Others, such as those who have traveled to a high-risk area, are also self quarantined and being monitored, he said.
There could be 30% to 40% of the U.S. population infected in the next nine months, which would be 96 million cases, Kratochvil said. Case studies show that by acting to spread out the cases, through minimizing large gatherings and encouraging social distancing, health care systems are less likely to be overwhelmed.
Those strategies could include closing schools and child care centers, canceling large gatherings and implementing telework.
One of the tricks is knowing when to pull that trigger, Kratochvil said, which has to be carefully decided because it's consequential. For instance, if schools close, kids who rely on school to get one hot meal a day may not get one.
"So now's the time to be planning how do we address that," he told senators.
Commissioner of Education Matthew Blomstedt said the department is working with private and public partners to ensure backpack programs can be sustained in the case of school closures.
So far there is no evidence of community spread, which is when a person tests positive who has had no known contact with another person who has tested positive or who has traveled to a high-risk area. Officials are waiting for community spread to make decisions about closing schools and calling off large events, Kratochvil said.
Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said there is an economic impact and a social impact to these decisions, because when schools close, child care centers close and parents must stay home from work.
"Just know that we're going to act at the local level when we feel it's necessary, because we're working directly with our health care providers and our elected officials," she said.
One of the risks to avoid, Blomstedt said, is signaling by the cancellation of one large event that all should be canceled, and then they are canceled in an unorganized manner.
Several student conferences are coming up in the next month or so following this weekend's boys state high school basketball tournament, including the annual FFA conference in Lincoln with more than 1,000 students from across the state. Blomstedt wants to handle those on a case-by-case basis and to know there is a solid reason to cancel one if necessary.
"We want to make sure those protocols are in place," Blomstedt said.
Three school districts — Fremont, Logan View and Plattsmouth — have closed for situational reasons that came from potential exposures to the first Nebraska case.
Lincoln Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks said she's had questions and concerns from constituents about precautions that should be taken and potential cancellations.
She's worried about using the standard of two community spread cases to determine whether large gatherings such as the upcoming high school basketball tournament should be canceled. The virus could be circulating two weeks before two community cases test positive, she said.
"We have a number of elderly people in this state, so it is disconcerting," she said.
Are the safeguards being downplayed because of the economy? she asked.
"I think it's easy to say, 'Let's just wait,'" she said. "But why are we waiting?"
Symptoms
Health insurers waiving COVID-19 test charges
Several health insurance companies serving Nebraska say they will not charge patients who have to be tested for potential coronavirus infection.
Both companies providing Affordable Care Act-compliant insurance coverage in the state, Medica and Bright Health, have announced plans to treat COVID-19 tests like preventative care and cover them in full, with no copays or deductibles, as long as they are ordered by a doctor.
"Our foremost responsibility during the COVID-19 outbreak is to the health, safety and well-being of our members,” Michael Cantor, chief medical officer for Bright Health, said in a news release. “We are committed to working closely with our members, care partners and physicians to contain the spread of COVID-19 by providing affordable access to diagnostic care for all of our members.”
Medica said it will waive copays, co-insurance and deductibles related to COVID-19 testing for all fully insured group, individual and Medicare members.
In addition to offering ACA-compliant coverage in Nebraska, Medica also offers Medicare Advantage plans and an association health plan through the Nebraska Farm Bureau.
The Blue Cross Blue Shield Association said all 36 of its independent affiliates, including Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, will waive costs for medically necessary COVID-19 testing. The association said it also was making other moves, including waiving prior authorization rules for treatment related to COVID-19 and waiving early medication refill limits on 30-day prescription maintenance medications.
“It is important that our members feel safe and secure knowing that they are able to pursue the proper care and testing they need to protect their health during this time of concern,” Vincent Nelson, vice president, medical affairs and interim chief medical officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield, said in a statement on the organization's website.
Other insurers that have publicly announced plans to waive fees for coronavirus testing for their customers include UnitedHealthcare, Cigna and Aetna.
However, insurers still will charge for doctor's visits and other costs related to care.
The cost of the test can vary by insurer and plan. State labs and the CDC have not been charging for testing samples. However, commercial labs are now able to do the test, and it will not be done for free.
In Nebraska, people who are worried about a possible coronavirus infection can use CHI Health's Virtual Care service for free temporarily. The health system also has created an online questionnaire for anyone who believes they are presenting symptoms of COVID-19, including lower respiratory illnesses like cough and shortness of breath, as well as fever over 100.4 degrees.
The three-question quiz can be found online at chihealth.com/coronavirus.
Nebraska so far has had three confirmed cases of the illness, all in Omaha and all linked to the same family.
State leaders bracing for spread of coronavirus
State lawmakers and top government officials are preparing for the possibility the novel coronavirus could reach the state Capitol.
In a tweet Monday afternoon, Gov. Pete Ricketts said he had convened his cabinet last week "to review continuity of operations plans" and prepare state workers to work from home if necessary.
"This is not something that's made up," he said at a news conference to discuss the recovery efforts since last March's extreme flooding event, which caused millions in damage.
"We need people to take it seriously."
As of Monday, three Omaha residents remain the only Nebraskans to test positive for the coronavirus.
A 36-year-old woman became the first in the state to have a confirmed case Friday after she returned from the United Kingdom in late February. Her father and brother, who tested positive over the weekend, are in self-quarantine.
Several schools have temporarily closed to prevent an infection from spreading among those populations, and nursing homes, hospitals and health clinics are taking added precautions to keep people safe.
But at the state Capitol, which regularly hosts school groups, organizations lobbying for changes to state law and the general public curious to watch their lawmakers in action, there have been no restrictions put in place.
Speaker Jim Scheer told the Legislature on Monday to begin preparing contingency plans should the need arise for lawmakers or their staffs to quarantine or work from home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
"This is no scare tactic, no one is in imminent danger," Scheer told lawmakers at the start of Monday's debate, Day 37 of the 60-day session. "But we need to understand exactly what we're dealing with."
The Legislature will hold a briefing for all senators and their staff Tuesday morning.
An official from the University of Nebraska Medical Center will be present to answer any questions from lawmakers, Scheer said.
The speaker also encouraged senators to opt for the "elbow bump" greeting instead of a handshake, or forgo any greeting that requires physical contact altogether.
Clerk of the Legislature Patrick O'Donnell said recent outbreaks of infectious diseases, such as H1N1 in 2009, has seen the Legislature purchase additional hand sanitizers to protect members' — and the public's — health.
The body has never recessed or called off a session because of an epidemic, however, and rules require senators to be in the legislative chambers to cast any votes.
No local coronavirus cases yet, but Lincoln officials expect them soon
No new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection emerged Monday in Nebraska, but local officials said that it's only a matter of time before one pops up in Lancaster County.
When asked whether the spread of the new COVID-19 illness to Lincoln is inevitable, interim Health Director Pat Lopez said yes.
"You see what happened in Omaha and what's happening across the world," she said, noting that people who either had mild symptoms of the disease or none at all have spread it to other people.
In the case of Omaha, a 36-year-old woman who had traveled to England with her father last month became ill with mild symptoms and went to several events, including participating in a Special Olympics basketball tournament in Fremont on Feb. 29.
She was later diagnosed with the new coronavirus strain and is now seriously ill and in the biocontainment unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Two of her relatives have since also tested positive for the disease.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said Monday that officials have determined that one team from Lincoln attended that tournament, and those players and others who may have come into contact with them are now in self-quarantine until Saturday.
Overall, about 40 people are in self-quarantine in Lancaster County, Lopez said, either because of possible exposure to someone with COVID-19 or because they recently traveled to a country that the U.S. government has flagged as high-risk.
As part of self-quarantine, people are asked not to leave their homes, and health officials also call or text them twice a day to remind them to take their temperature.
Symptoms of COVID-19, including a fever of greater than 100.4 degrees, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, can appear two to 14 days after exposure to the virus.
Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that the state should be on alert to deal with the virus for the next nine to 12 months.
That's how long it could take before any vaccines or antiviral therapies — such as one being tested by researchers at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and Nebraska Medicine — could be made widely available.
In a tweet Monday afternoon, Ricketts said he had convened his cabinet last week "to review continuity of operations plans" and prepare state workers to work from home if necessary.
Ricketts suggested that private businesses make similar plans and urged Nebraskans to routinely wash their hands and avoid close contact with others as a way to prevent the spread of the virus.
Fremont-area schools and the Plattsmouth and Logan View districts canceled classes this week because of the potential for coronavirus exposure at the Fremont Special Olympics event.
Lincoln Public Schools had the good fortune to have its spring break scheduled this week, and LPS Superintendent Steve Joel, in an email message to staff, said that the district is planning for everyone to return to classes March 16.
More Nebraska school districts canceling classes as coronavirus precaution; no changes in tournament
"We're just going to react and respond to the information we have available to us," Joel said, noting he was "well aware" that other districts have decided to cancel classes.
"We'll see what the next few days bring," he said.
There also are no plans to postpone or cancel the boys state high school basketball tournament starting Thursday in Lincoln, nor are there any plans for major changes, such as banning or limiting fans.
However, Nebraska School Activities Association Executive Director Jay Bellar said the NSAA is reaching out to schools about possibly eliminating or modifying postgame handshakes. He said there also are steps being taken to ensure there is hand sanitizer available to players, staff and fans at the tournament venues.
Gaylor Baird said that because there are no cases of COVID-19 in Lincoln nor Lancaster County, local officials are not at the point yet where they would consider canceling large public gatherings. But she did emphasize that people need to be using common sense to help keep others safe.
"People who are sick should not come to the state basketball tournament," she said.
Classes continue as normal at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but senior administrators said in an email to faculty Monday to prepare for a possible transition away from in-person classes to online courses.
Richard Moberly, the interim executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, asked faculty to start thinking about how in-class presentations can become digital assignments and how testing might work remotely.
Spring break for UNL students begins March 23, a week when students would traditionally scatter to their homes and tourist destinations.
Joel, in his Monday email, cautioned LPS staff and families with students to self-monitor for symptoms and fever for 14 days after returning from a spring break trip.
A number of people in Lancaster County have been tested for potential coronavirus infection, but all have come back negative.
Statewide, the Department of Health and Human Services reported Monday afternoon that nine possible coronavirus cases involving Nebraska residents are undergoing further testing. Tests performed on 36 Nebraskans have come back negative.
Tim Timmons with the local health department said people with respiratory illness symptoms are first tested for flu and other diseases, and COVID-19 testing is done only if other causes are ruled out and a person's history suggests they might be at risk.
Lopez said so far everyone who has needed to be tested in Nebraska has been, and there have been no issues with shortages of testing kits.
All testing before this week was done at the state lab in Omaha, but at least two national commercial lab testing companies, LabCorp and Quest Diagnostics, have announced that they are now able to test for the disease.
So far, at least locally, influenza continues to be a bigger threat than coronavirus.
The health department reported Monday that the positive flu test rate rose for the third week in a row last week. Nearly 20% of all flu tests were positive.
More local senior centers banning visitors
More local senior centers have announced plans to restrict visitors in the wake of the first coronavirus cases in Nebraska.
Lancaster Rehabilitation Center said Monday on Facebook that it has decided to not allow visitors "until further notice."
"We plan to reevaluate the risks on a weekly basis and will provide updates as they become available," the post said. "While the severity of the illness or how many people will fall ill is unknown at this time, we want to be ready to respond to a varying level of severity or need."
The move comes after several local facilities announced similar measures over the weekend.
Saturday, Sumner Place Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation announced on its Facebook page that it was closing to visitors.
"We sincerely apologize for the hardship this may cause but, as you know, ensuring your loved ones are cared for in a safe and healthy environment is our greatest concern," the post said.
Sunday, Pemberly Place at Nebraska 2 and Pine Lake Road said on Facebook that it was restricting visitors "effective immediately," and its leaders were working on a plan for family members to communicate with residents via FaceTime and Skype.
Also Sunday, Fremont-based MJ Senior Housing LLC said it was banning visitors at Providence Place in Fremont and Fallbrook Assisted Living in Lincoln.
Those moves came after the company Saturday put two of its facilities in Bellevue under quarantine, because a staff member of the facility had attended a Special Olympics event in Fremont where Nebraska's first known patient with the novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, had participated.
The company said two other facilities it owns, one in Ashland and one in Hastings, are continuing to allow visitors but will be limiting all large group activities, as well as limiting all nonessential visitors such as entertainers.
The bans on visitors follow similar moves made by other local senior facilities, including Havelock Manor, Ambassador Nursing Home and Southlake Village Rehabilitation and Care Center.
So far, there have been three confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nebraska, all in Omaha. However, more than 500 people may have been exposed at the Special Olympics event Feb. 29, including people from Lincoln.
COVID-19 tips
Two family members of first Nebraska COVID-19 patient test positive for coronavirus
Two family members of the Omaha woman who became the first Nebraskan to test positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday also have tested positive for the disease, the Douglas County Health Department said Sunday evening.
The family members have been in self-quarantine since Friday, the health department added. Other people who have been in close contact with the woman have tested negative for COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.
"We expected this to happen," said Dr. Adi Pour, the county's health director. "This demonstrates the importance of contact investigations and shows how well they work."
According to the Douglas County Health Department, the two individuals, the second and third cases in Nebraska outside of those brought from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, had limited exposure to other people.
Epidemiologists have developed a list of contacts who may have had contact with the woman and are reaching out to them individually about the health risks and how they can protect themselves and others.
The confirmed spread of the virus comes two days after state and local health officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday.
The woman, who lives alone in an apartment in Omaha, is believed to have contracted the virus while traveling with her father to the United Kingdom from Feb. 18-27, an epidemiologist at Methodist Hospital said.
The woman started showing symptoms on Feb. 24 and was brought to the hospital in severe respiratory distress, with pneumonia-like symptoms and low blood-oxygen levels.
She was later taken to the biocontainment unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Campus and said to be "very, seriously ill." Nebraska Medicine on Sunday did not identify the individuals in the biocontainment center, but said in a daily report one patient in the center remains in critical condition, while another is in good condition.
Over the weekend, state health officials have tried to track her movements since she started showing symptoms. They included a Special Olympics basketball event in Fremont and a VFW dinner in northwest Omaha.
On Sunday, Lutheran Family Services announced it was closing its Rupert Dunklau Center for Healthy Families in Fremont through March 15 "out of an abundance of caution to keep our clients and staff healthy and safe."
Across the U.S., about 500 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 22 deaths. More than 109,400 people worldwide have tested positive for the virus, and more than 3,800 who contracted it have died.
Hospitals pre-screening patients to prevent spread of coronavirus
Epidemiologists and local health officials continue to track the potential spread of the novel coronavirus in Nebraska after a 36-year-old Omaha woman became the first confirmed case of the disease in the state last week.
"We're still following up on the potential contacts," said Pat Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
As of Sunday afternoon, there were no confirmed cases in the Capital City, but the Douglas County Health Department said two family members of the Omaha woman also tested positive for the virus.
While health workers try to track down anyone who may have come into contact with the woman and her immediate family since Feb. 27, health clinics and hospitals are enacting screening measures — both online, over the phone and in-person — to limit further exposure among high-risk populations and to keep pressure off local health care systems.
CHI Health announced Sunday it had created an online questionnaire for anyone who believes they are presenting symptoms of COVID-19, including lower respiratory illnesses like cough and shortness of breath, as well as fever over 100.4 degrees.
The three-question quiz can be found online at chihealth.com/coronavirus.
Patients will be asked if they have traveled internationally within the last 14 days; if it's possible they have come into contact with anyone infected with the virus; and if they are experiencing symptoms.
If each is answered affirmatively, CHI Health will direct those patients to a special help line where they will receive more information and give contact information to a health care professional for further screening, said Derek Vance, president of CHI Health St. Elizabeth and Nebraska Heart.
"It's easy, it's quick, and if you are at risk, a doctor or advanced practitioner will call you within 30 minutes," Vance said.
The hospital will then direct patients to a particular site where they will be met, given a mask to prevent further spread of respiratory droplets that cause COVID-19, and tested for the coronavirus.
A similar procedure will start Monday morning at all care sites, including clinics and emergency rooms managed by CHI Health, said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Cary Ward.
Anyone coming into their hospital or clinics will be asked the same three questions as the online questionnaire, and depending on the answers, put into a room of the hospital to limit their contact with other patients until they can be tested for COVID-19.
Furthermore, CHI Health said Sunday it is temporarily waiving the fee for its Virtual Care services for all patients, which the hospital system hopes will keep more patients at home and away from anyone who may be more susceptible to the disease.
Dr. David Quimby, an infectious disease physician with CHI Health, said the screening policies are designed with the most at-risk patients in mind.
"By doing this online and telephone screening, we will ease fears in the general public, keep those at risk outside of our emergency care and clinics, and care for those who need it most," Quimby said. "The main thing we want to do is to limit exposure."
Similar policies to isolate potential coronavirus patients were enacted at Bryan Health late last week as the disease arrived in Nebraska.
Lisa Vail, vice president and chief nursing officer at Bryan Health, said the hospital has evaluated its stockpile of supplies so the organization can isolate any patients that show up at its doors needing to be tested for COVID-19.
Bryan Health staff have already tested several patients for the virus. Each of those tests has come back negative, hospital officials said.
Epidemiologist Larry Kresbach, Bryan Health's infection control coordinator, said if staff detect a patient has symptoms of the coronavirus, they are required to immediately don masks and isolate the patient and then contact the health department to seek guidance on whether or not to test the patient.
Ward said CHI Health also consults the local health department before administering any tests — a requirement by the state Department of Health and Human Services — and will not initiate any testing unilaterally.
Lopez said the policy is to ensure "we're getting the right people tested," but as more test kits become available, hospitals will be asked to simply notify the health department.
Health officials said the vast majority of people who are infected with the coronavirus might show mild symptoms, but will not need to be hospitalized. Dr. Michael Rapp, chief medical officer at CHI Health St. Elizabeth, said in the midst of flu season, most patients will have influenza instead.
"Often, patients who present with fever and respiratory complaints are far more likely to have influenza," Rapp said. "We want to make sure we do the right testing. We'll do an influenza test and find out it's positive and the issue is resolved; we can just treat the flu."
Patients with existing health conditions like diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, or emphysema are more at risk under the respiratory virus, and maintaining capacity to treat those patients is paramount.
Ward said the screening policy is designed with those potential patients in mind.
"If we can keep the pressure off the health system and have it for those who really need it, then it will benefit everyone," he said.
Special Olympics Nebraska cancels events because of coronavirus concerns
Special Olympics Nebraska has canceled several upcoming events and is asking groups to suspend practices and other gatherings after people who attended a basketball event in Fremont last month may have been exposed to coronavirus.
State health officials on Saturday asked players, coaches and team staff members who participated in the Special Olympics basketball event at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29 to self-quarantine because of the possibility of exposure.
A 36-year-old woman who is being treated for COVID-19 in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit at the University of Nebraska Medical Center played in the event, which included about 500 people, some from Lincoln, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Spectators of the Special Olympics event and other people who were in the Fremont YMCA that day are at a much lower risk of contracting the virus than the participants, officials said, but should monitor for symptoms, including a fever of greater than 100.4 degrees, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
On its website, Special Olympics Nebraska said the following events have been canceled:
* University of Nebraska-Lincoln Track and Field clinic on March 8.
* UNL Unified Recreational Basketball game on March 10 and 17.
* Q Street Classic basketball game on March 13.
* Level A Swimming on March 14.
* East Region Aquatics on March 21.
* East Central Region Aquatics on March 21.
The organization is also recommending that all delegations in the East and East Central regions suspend practices, competitions and other gatherings until further notice.
Lancaster County and all surrounding counties are included in those regions.
Fremont schools to close temporarily amid coronavirus fears
All schools in Fremont, including Midland University, Fremont Public Schools, Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools and Trinity Lutheran School, will be closed next week, a preventative measure taken to control the possible spread of COVID-19.
The schools made the announcement Saturday afternoon, shortly after the Archbishop Bergan girls basketball team completed play in the girls state tournament in Lincoln.
While closed, students of the schools will not compete in extracurricular activities.
"This is a prudent and preventative measure," Dr. Tom Safranek, the state epidemiologist, said in a news release.
The move to close schools comes a day after a 36-year-old Omaha woman tested positive for COVID-19, the first confirmed case involving a Nebraskan.
State health officials said Saturday afternoon that the woman participated in a Special Olympics basketball event at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29. About 500 people took part in that event.
The Fremont YMCA closed Saturday and will remain closed Sunday to allow the facility to be cleaned. It is to reopen Monday.
The Three Rivers Public Health Department advised people in Fremont to self-evaluate for coronavirus symptoms, which include a cough, sore throat and fever.
Fremont Public Schools will be closed districtwide through March 14, and the schools' regularly scheduled spring break will be March 15-22.
The district said all athletic and extracurricular activities and practices will be canceled next week, including the high school musical.
Midland University's Fremont campus will be closed through March 15, but residence halls and the dining hall will remain open.
As of Saturday afternoon, no other schools or colleges in Nebraska had announced plans to close in response to the coronavirus.
Students and staff at Lincoln Public Schools are on spring break next week, with classes to resume March 16.
Health officials: Hundreds could have been exposed to Omaha patient with coronavirus
In the 24 hours after the first confirmed case of coronavirus in Nebraska, health officials scrambled to identify those who could have come in contact with the 36-year-old Omaha woman.
Saturday afternoon, the list was only beginning to take shape. Participants at a Special Olympics basketball event in Fremont on Feb. 29. Supper-time guests Wednesday at a VFW club in northwest Omaha. Health care workers in Omaha who provided treatment before a diagnosis was known.
Officials across eastern Nebraska are asking those people — perhaps numbering in the hundreds — to self-quarantine in a move to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local health departments are recommending the action as the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services continues to try to identify those who would have come in contact with the patient before she was placed in isolation Friday.
The woman is believed to have contracted COVID-19 while traveling with her father in the United Kingdom from Feb. 18-27, according to Dr. Robert Penn, an epidemiologist at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
She was transferred Friday to University of Nebraska Medical Center, where she was in critical condition Saturday, officials said.
Those asked to self-quarantine include more than 30 health care workers in the Omaha area and those who participated in the Special Olympics basketball event at the Fremont Family YMCA on Feb. 29.
The woman played in the event, which included about 500 people, some from Lincoln, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Officials on Saturday urged the players, coaches and team staff who participated in the event to self-quarantine and closely monitor their health until March 14.
Spectators of the Special Olympics events and other people who were in the Fremont YMCA that day are at a much lower risk of contracting the virus than the participants, officials said, but should monitor for symptoms, including a fever of greater than 100.4 degrees, cough and shortness of breath or difficulty breathing.
Symptoms of COVID-19 can appear 2-14 days after exposure to the virus.
Penn said the woman started developing symptoms Feb. 24, and that her illness remained mild until Thursday, when she was taken to Methodist Hospital and diagnosed with a pneumonia-like infection and low blood-oxygen levels.
Doctors put the woman into a negative-airflow room — similar to those available at the University of Nebraska Medical Center's biocontainment and quarantine units — and screened her for common community viruses.
Tests showed she was positive for COVID-19, Penn said, and chest scans showed she has pneumonia-like symptoms seen in other patients with the disease.
Working in conjunction with UNMC, the woman was moved Friday evening from Methodist to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.
Douglas County Health Department Director Adi Pour said at a news conference Saturday morning that the woman's father is experiencing symptoms and being monitored.
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts also spoke at the news conference and said officials continue to trace contacts the woman may have had since returning to Omaha on Feb. 27. In addition to the event at the Fremont YMCA, he said the woman attended a dinner Wednesday at VFW Post 2503 in Omaha.
Anyone who participate in the Special Olympics event or who was at the VFW is asked to provide information to the Nebraska public health online system at dhhs.ne.gov/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx or contact their local health department for information.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is working in conjunction with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, the Three Rivers Public Health Department and Douglas County Health Department to investigate any possible exposures.
“My office continues to work with our Health Department and our Lincoln health care network to share the latest and most accurate information with the public,” Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a statement Saturday. “The collaborative work of our public health partners leading up to this point has enabled our local hospitals and health care facilities, our schools, our early childhood facilities, our business community, and our residents to be prepared.”
Several Lincoln nursing homes and assisted-living facilities have taken steps to protect their residents in the wake of Nebraska's first confirmed case of the virus. Havelock Manor, near 63rd Street and Platte Avenue, announced Friday evening that it has placed its patients in "protective isolation."
"We ask that no one come in and no one go out, per our protocol to protect our residents," the facility said in a Facebook post.
Ambassador Nursing Home, 4405 Normal Blvd., and Southlake Village Rehabilitation and Care Center, 9401 Andermatt Drive, are implementing similar protocols to protect their residents.
Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital, 5401 South St., said the facility is following CDC guidelines to protect patients, their families and staff. All visitors are required to sanitize their hands before and after each visit, and individuals are asked to not visit the facility if they are feeling sick.
“Safety of our patients, families, and employees is our No. 1 priority,” Madonna said in a statement.
Of the eight remaining Americans evacuated to Omaha from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, one continues to be treated in the biocontainment unit and is stable, Nebraska Medicine said Saturday. Testing protocol continues for the seven people in the quarantine unit, and one could be cleared to leave this weekend, pending test results.
Coronavirus cases in the U.S. were at about 400 as of Saturday afternoon, with 19 deaths. Worldwide, cases stand at about 102,500, with nearly 3,500 deaths.
Lincoln nursing homes taking steps to protect residents from COVID-19
At least two Lincoln nursing homes took steps to protect their residents Friday evening, after Gov. Pete Ricketts confirmed Nebraska's first case of COVID-19.
Havelock Manor, near 63rd Street and Platte Avenue, has placed its patients in "protective isolation," it stated on its Facebook page.
"We ask that no one come in and no one go out, per our protocol to protect our residents from this deadly droplet virus," the post stated.
Havelock Manor administrators said they would arrange FaceTime visits with family members, but is trying to prevent exposure from the outside.
Meanwhile, Ambassador Nursing Home, 4405 Normal Blvd., is implementing similar protocols to protect its patients, some of which require mechanical ventilators.
"At the end of the day, if we can make decisions with what is best for our patients in mind, that's the best we can do," said Stephanie Farmer, Ambassador's director of customer relations.
"We do not have any confirmed or suspected cases."
Ambassador's administration began preparing for Friday's decision earlier this week as the virus began to slowly spread nationwide.
A nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, has had 11 virus-related deaths. Farmer said that caused an industrywide discussion on preparation.
"It caused the industry as a whole to look at what happened and what could be learned from it," she said. "We tried to be proactive rather than reactive."
Nursing homes, she said, are used to being prepared. Each flu season carries with it the potential for medical emergencies with their residents.
To protect residents, those who are experiencing flu-like symptoms are always asked to stay away, Farmer said.
The biggest difference the preparing for flu season and enacting Friday's visitor ban was the way it was communicated on Facebook.
"The foundation for both are definitely the same," she said.
Nebraska reports first confirmed case of coronavirus
An Omaha woman has the first confirmed case of the coronavirus in Nebraska.
The 36-year-old woman is believed to have contracted COVID-19 while traveling with her father in the United Kingdom from Feb. 18-27, according to Dr. Robert Penn, an epidemiologist at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
Penn said the woman started developing symptoms Feb. 24, and that her illness remained mild until Thursday, when she was brought to Methodist Hospital and diagnosed with a pneumonia-like infection and low blood-oxygen levels.
Doctors put the woman into a negative-airflow room — similar to those available at the University of Nebraska Medical Center's biocontainment and quarantine units — and screened her for common community viruses.
Tests showed she was positive for COVID-19, Penn said, and chest scans showed she has pneumonia-like symptoms seen in other patients with the disease.
Friday afternoon, Penn said the woman is "very, seriously ill."
Meanwhile, the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus climbed to 14, with all but one victim in Washington state, while the number of infections swelled to more than 200, scattered across about half the states. Pennsylvania, Indiana and Minnesota also reported their first cases, according to The Associated Press.
Worldwide, the virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400, the vast majority of them in China. Most cases have been mild, and more than half of those infected have recovered.
Working in conjunction with UNMC, the woman in Omaha who tested positive was moved from Methodist to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, where she will join an existing patient exposed to the novel coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship and brought to Omaha for treatment.
The transport plan included use of an isolation pod, according to Shelly Schwedhelm, a nurse and director of emergency management at UNMC, to protect health care workers and the public.
Late Friday, Nebraska Medicine said in a news release the woman had arrived at the biocontainment unit.
"We want to emphasize to the community that very few positive cases of the coronavirus will be treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit," Nebraska Medicine said. "That unit has a 10-patient capacity and is reserved for only the most severe cases of the virus, or for use during incidents like the one involving the Diamond Princess cruise ship."
There are other areas within the hospital where coronavirus patients can be safely treated, the statement added.
The state epidemiologist was expected to arrive at Methodist on Friday and begin tracing any contacts the woman may have had since returning to Omaha on Feb. 27.
Nebraska's Chief Medical Director Gary Anthone said it was too early to tell the extent of those contacts.
"We don't know those answers right now, I'm afraid," Anthone said. "I think it would be better if it were only a few days rather than a number of days, but that is something we'll have to see."
Gov. Pete Ricketts, who led the Friday afternoon conference call when the news was announced, added: "We don't want to speculate on that until we have the facts."
People who have been in close contact with the woman will be asked to "self-isolate," the governor's office said in a news release. They will be monitored twice daily by public health officials for fever and respiratory systems, and if they start experiencing symptoms, they will immediately undergo further testing.
The governor said Nebraska has the capability to screen the people who may have come into contact with the infected woman, and is working with the White House and UNMC to expand its capacity.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said Friday that five cases of possible coronavirus are undergoing further testing at the state's Public Health Lab. But state officials stressed that there is no evidence of COVID-19 spreading in Nebraska communities at this time.
There have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Lincoln, where Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department is leading efforts to ensure there’s a coordinated response when needed.
Local physicians have begun changing their protocols to identify and prepare for patients who may have symptoms seen in patients with the disease, said Joan Anderson, the Lancaster County Medical Society executive director.
The health department conducted a training exercise with local health care providers earlier this week focused on preparedness and on sharing information, Interim Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department Director Pat Lopez said.
Ricketts reminded Nebraskans to wash their hands frequently, resist touching their face, forgo shaking hands with others, avoid those who are sick and to routinely disinfect surfaces that come into regular contact with people as the best ways to prevent spread of the virus.
He also said individuals who are sick should remain home and encouraged businesses to work with their employees who may be ill.
Ricketts said to make sure you have two weeks' worth of food and medications and think through what you would do if schools and child care centers close or you have to work from home.
NU suspending all out-of-country student travel amid coronavirus outbreak
Amid a global outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the University of Nebraska announced Thursday it is suspending all university-sponsored student travel outside of the U.S. for the remainder of the spring semester.
In an email to the UNL campus, Chancellor Ronnie Green said while there are no known cases in Nebraska of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, outside of those in quarantine at Nebraska Medicine, postponing student travel overseas is in line with steps taken by other colleges and universities.
The decision — which is uniform across the NU system — follows the cancellation of all university-sponsored trips to China for the spring and summer and recalling students in South Korea and Italy after the federal government raised the travel warning on those countries.
"Through our consultation with medical officials, and consistent with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are pragmatic steps we can take in an effort to keep our community protected in this rapidly evolving situation," Green wrote.
UNL will allow students studying abroad in countries not affected by the coronavirus outbreak to finish their terms and will make a decision March 15 whether to move ahead on summer travel for students.
Faculty and staff trips overseas have not been suspended, Green added, but administrators ask those employees to "carefully consider whether your travel (domestic or international) is essential or might be canceled or postponed to a later day."
The decisions to cancel university-sponsored trips do not affect personal travel, however. With spring break scheduled for later this month, Green asked UNL's students, faculty and staff "to be thoughtful about personal international travel."
On March 1, the CDC issued new guidance to institutions of higher education, urging them to consider pulling back students abroad in light of the "dynamic" outbreak of the virus.
"Given the speed and spread and the number of countries experiencing human-to-human transmission, (institutions of higher education) should evaluate the risks associated with choosing to maintain programs abroad and take the appropriate proactive measures," the CDC said.
The guidance to consider canceling all current and upcoming student trips overseas was unprecedented in its scope, according to the Forum on Education Abroad, and a bit confusing.
The nonprofit organization advocating for students to travel and study in other countries urged universities to consider the CDC's recommendation "as guidance to consider."
"It is not a directive that is being handed down," the Forum wrote on its website March 2. "Instead, the CDC is asking our field to consider postponing or canceling student foreign exchange programs."
The Forum said students are not as likely to succumb to a virus such as COVID-19 — the most at-risk populations are older and those with compromised immune systems — and are more supported by their institutions than independent travelers would be.
But, the Forum added, universities should review their situations and policies and make the decisions that are best for them.
"Look to what they are saying and recommending and then scale it so that it fits your context," the group wrote.
Other colleges and universities in Lincoln and the surrounding area said they interpreted the CDC's recommendation as written: Guidance to consider.
Nebraska Wesleyan University continues to monitor and assess the situation and consult with the State Department, the CDC and the World Health Organization, spokeswoman Sara Olson said in an email.
Doane University does not have any students studying abroad this semester, a spokesman said. An upcoming recruiting trip to China scheduled for later this month was canceled.
The liberal arts college in Crete already has a pandemic plan in place, Ryan Mueksch said, and has formed an “assessment team” to begin revising that plan in preparation for the current outbreak.
Likewise, Union College in Lincoln has mobilized a task force to work with local health officials to ensure the campus is prepared to protect its community, spokesman Ryan Teller said.
"Union students studying or volunteering abroad have not been asked to return to the United States at this time," Teller said, "but the school is keeping a close eye on each student's situation and taking into account CDC recommendations."
Also Thursday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney announced it was canceling an upcoming study abroad trip to the Czech Republic. The decision to cancel the March 16 trip affects 11 students and one faculty member.
"The decision is not made lightly, but student health and safety is our primary concern," said Tim Burkink, UNK's assistant vice chancellor for international affairs.
Other UNK-sponsored travel overseas has also been canceled, the university said in a news release.
UNL's Green said the university has also established a COVID-19 Task Force that is communicating with public health officials, the NU system, experts at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and others to evaluate any additional steps that may need to be addressed should the virus find its way to Lincoln.
The task force set up a website (unl.edu/covid19) to provide information on best prevention practices and what to do if a student feels sick, as well as a current travel policy and events calendar.
Green said UNL is committed to the safety of the campus community.
"As this situation continues to unfold, we ask our students, faculty and staff to demonstrate support and compassion as this potentially impacts us all and could happen to anyone," he wrote.
Coronavirus outbreak affecting some Lincoln businesses
Steve Glenn was supposed to go to a travel conference in Thailand in a few weeks, but because of the coronavirus outbreak in Asia, the conference was moved to Rome. However, after Italy experienced its own outbreak of the new respiratory disease, the conference was canceled.
Glenn, who owns Executive Travel, also was scheduled to go to a conference in China in April, but that event, too, has been canceled.
"Basically, no one is traveling to Asia," he said, noting that such trips make up about 10% of his company's business.
Travel is one area that is seeing a big effect from the spread of the new coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, especially overseas travel.
The International Air Transport Association said in a recent news release that if the drop in air travel demand caused by COVID-19 is similar to what was experienced during the outbreaks of SARS in 2003, then passenger demand could drop 13% in the Asia-Pacific region and nearly 5% globally this year.
Jason Hellbusch, director of administration at Kawasaki Motors Manufacturing in Lincoln, said the company has cut back on unnecessary travel "as a precaution." Japan, where Kawasaki is based, is one of countries hardest hit by COVID-19 outside of China.
Glenn said he hasn't seen many cancellations for trips to places outside of Asia, and there's been virtually no effect on domestic travel.
"We get a lot of calls, though," he said. "People are concerned."
Beyond the travel industry, businesses are seeing varying effects from the outbreak.
Creighton University economics professor Ernie Goss said manufacturing companies across the Midwest already are seeing impacts.
Goss released partial results from his Mid-America Business Conditions Index to illustrate the effects of the virus.
In the survey, which will be published Monday, 4 in 10 manufacturers reported a negative impact from coronavirus, with 27% saying the outbreak has pushed their company to switch vendors and 27% reporting reduced international buying.
“The SARS virus in 2003 had a big, negative impact on the overall economy," Goss said in a news release. "Coronavirus could be similar and put a short-term dent in the regional economy.”
So far, it's unclear whether that's happening locally.
Hellbusch said Kawasaki, which makes Jet Skis, utility vehicles and rail cars, among other products, has not yet seen effects on the delivery of materials or parts.
Lincoln Industries President Bill Ellerbee said in a statement that the company hasn't experienced any issues so far.
“At this point we are communicating daily with our suppliers and we feel we have a plan in place to mitigate any risks," he said.
Glenn, who also owns hardware stores, an electric bicycle company and a company in Syracuse that sells home and garden products, said he got lucky and received 50 shipping containers with products from China only days before the coronavirus outbreak, although he does have a container full of e-bikes stuck in China.
"We were fortunate, but the problem is the supply chain hasn't started back up yet," he said.
Glenn suggested it could be April or May before China is able to ramp up production at factories, which could lead to product shortages months from now.
"I don't think you're going to see any big deals on TVs next Christmas," he said.
Ron Romero, who owns Schaefer's, a local furniture and appliance store, said the company stocked up on products it knew were likely to be affected the most by factory shutdowns in China, such as microwaves and freezers, so he hasn't seen any issues yet.
"But I do think it's going to affect availability soon," he said.
The outbreak also has caused shortages of some products, not because of any factory or supply chain issues, but because demand has spiked.
CVS on Friday said there are likely to be temporary shortages of hand sanitizers, face masks and cleaning wipes.
Lincoln resident Clay Farris Naff told the Journal Star he was at a local Walgreens to get a vaccination recently and saw people trying to buy face masks there, with no luck.
He said a pharmacist told him there had been "an unending stream" of people seeking out masks.
Glenn said he has experienced the sudden demand for face masks firsthand. His hardware stores carry N95 particulate respirator masks, which can filter out most small particles, including bacteria and viruses, and he said the stores had a run on them about three weeks ago.
Despite buying "a ton" of the face masks, he said the stores have had trouble keeping them in stock.
Bryan Health says it has tested for cases of coronavirus
Bryan Health officials said Friday that they have tested a couple of people for potential coronavirus infections, but the tests were negative.
Lisa Vail, vice president of patient care services and chief nursing officer, said the tests were done based on patient symptoms and their travel history.
Vail said all people who come to the emergency department at either Bryan East or West Campus hospitals with symptoms of respiratory infection are asked about their travel history and whether they have been in contact with people who have traveled.
That's the best way to determine if someone is at risk of infection with COVID-19, a new strain of coronavirus, because its primary symptoms, fever and lower respiratory tract congestion, are similar to those of other respiratory diseases, said Tobias Watson, Bryan's emergency preparedness coordinator.
Vail and Watson briefed the media Friday on the plan Bryan has in place and the steps it's taken to prepare for a local case of the newly diagnosed respiratory illness that has infected tens of thousands of people abroad and has killed close to 3,000.
The U.S. has seen a few dozen cases, but all but one so far are in people who got the disease somewhere else. As of Friday, there was a suspected case in California of a woman with no known travel history or contact with an infected person.
CHI St. Elizabeth staff declined to comment on whether the Lincoln hospital has tested any patients for coronavirus but said in a statement that it "is closely monitoring all developments with the coronavirus."
"We are in contact with local and state authorities, as well as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and our staff is following the latest guidance from these public health agencies," the statement said.
Patricia Lopez, interim director of the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department, said the coronavirus is a very real public health threat, but local residents have no reason to panic.
In preparing for a potential COVID-19 outbreak, Lopez said families should determine a room in their home where an ill person could stay separate from others, and individuals should have a two-week supply of essentials, such as food, water and medication.
If an outbreak were to occur, Bryan said it has plans in place to deal with it.
Watson said hospital officials have been meeting regularly with county and regional health officials to discuss pandemic preparedness plans.
"The goal is to get ahead of this," he said.
Watson said that if a suspected COVID-19 case turned up at Bryan, the focus would be on identifying and confirming it, isolating the patient and informing the appropriate authorities.
Vail said whether the patient would stay in Lincoln to be treated or be sent to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha would depend on the person's symptoms.
About 80% of COVID-19 cases either involve no or mild symptoms, which is one of the reasons it has been spreading so fast.
Vail pointed out that people locally are still much more at risk for getting influenza than they are COVID-19. The CDC estimates there have been 32 million cases of the flu and about 18,000 flu-related deaths in the U.S. this season.
While use of face masks is not recommended, the local Health Department says people can take the following steps to reduce the spread of any virus:
* Avoid close contact with sick people.
* While sick, stay home and limit contact with others.
* Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze.
* Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
* Clean and disinfect surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs.
* Wash your hands often with soap and water.
'Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders,' UNMC official says
Dr. Mark Rupp, University of Nebraska Medical Center infectious disease director, appeared on Fox's "Lou Dobbs Tonight" Wednesday.
Dobbs referred to President Donald Trump's remarks that the spread of the coronavirus in the United States is not inevitable, that the risk to Americans is very low.
Rupp said: "Infectious diseases don't respect political announcements or geographic borders. I think we will see a spread here in the United States. It will test our resolve."
"We welcome the increased federal response at this point. I do think there is additional work that needs to be done in order to prepare this country for this probable outbreak or pandemic," Rupp said, pointing to the need for additional testing capacity.
"The fact of the matter is this virus has shown the ability to spread far and wide and fast," Rupp said. "The assessment that we're going to see more cases here in the United States is probably accurate. … We're going to see more of this."
He guessed that the mortality rate will end up being less than 1 percent.
UNL recalls 4 students from South Korea amid coronavirus outbreak
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln recalled four students studying abroad in South Korea this week after the Centers for Disease Control issued a recommendation to avoid all nonessential travel to the Asian country.
On Monday, the CDC and U.S. Department of State elevated a travel advisory to Level 3 following an outbreak of the novel coronavirus causing the COVID-19 respiratory illness in South Korea.
While the number of new cases in China has slowed this week, other countries — including South Korea — have seen increases in how many people have tested positive for the disease.
South Korea announced 505 new cases of the coronavirus on Thursday, bringing its total to 1,766 people — including a U.S. soldier — who have tested positive for the virus.
Globally, over the last two months, more than 80,000 people have been infected by the disease and at least 2,700 people have died.
There are no known cases of the coronavirus in Nebraska, outside of the 15 individuals being monitored at the National Quarantine Center on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.
The alert earlier this week prompted UNL to follow university system policy to take steps to bring home students who are in the country. A fifth student who was preparing to leave for South Korea canceled their plans.
"The U.S. Department of State and the CDC have put a number of travel advisories or warnings in place due to the virus," UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green wrote in a campuswide email. "Based on these advisories, NU policy currently restricts faculty, staff, and student travel to mainland China and South Korea."
Earlier this year, UNL suspended all university-sponsored travel and study abroad trips to China — where the virus was initially discovered in the city of Wuhan — after the CDC issued a Level 3 warning on Jan. 6.
The NU policy Green referred to was an executive memorandum put into place by former NU President Hank Bounds in 2018 prohibiting travel to countries where Level 3 or Level 4 warnings by the CDC are in effect.
Green said UNL is also monitoring the conditions in several other locations, including: Italy, Japan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, Malaysia and Vietnam.
"We have been in contact with any UNL students currently in these countries," he said.
At a news conference in the White House on Wednesday evening, President Donald Trump said U.S. schools should take steps to respond to the coronavirus, while he also sought to downplay the risk of an outbreak on American soil.
"I think schools should be preparing," Trump said. "Get ready just in case."
Top leaders across NU met earlier Wednesday after the CDC urged educators to start discussing contingency plans should students, faculty or staff on any of its campuses in Lincoln, Omaha or Kearney test positive for the virus, spokeswoman Melissa Lee said.
According to Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of CDC's National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, American schools should consider closing, asking students to attend online courses or splitting classes into smaller groups.
Lee said NU administrators from business and finance, academic affairs and information technology discussed what moving courses online would entail and if the university had the capacity to make that switch.
NU also talked about how it would go about canceling events, closing residence halls or accommodating international students who couldn't go back to their home countries because of travel restrictions.
No plans have been finalized at NU at this time, however.
"We want to put together a plan first and figure out how we will communicate it and how it will be used," Lee said.
The CDC recommends people avoid contact with sick people, regularly wash their hands and seek medical advice if they believe they are getting sick and start showing symptoms like fever, cough and shortness of breath.
UNL, UNO or UNMC students who believe they are experiencing symptoms related to coronavirus are encouraged to contact their respective student health centers. The UNL health center number is 402-472-5000.
UNMC launching clinical trials for experimental coronavirus therapy
In addition to serving as one of the lead quarantine sites for Americans diagnosed with COVID-19, the University of Nebraska Medical Center is spearheading the effort to find a treatment for the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.
Tuesday, UNMC announced the first clinical trial in the U.S. of remdesivir, a "broad-spectrum" antiviral therapy that has proved effective against SARS and MERS — other respiratory diseases caused by varying strains of the virus — as well as against the Ebola virus.
"The plan for the trial is to test close to 400 patients," said Dr. Andre Kalil, an infectious disease specialist at UNMC leading the clinical trial.
Hospitals in the U.S. and in other countries — a total of up to 50 sites — are expected to take part in the study sponsored by the National Institutes of Health.
Patients confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus who are showing more severe symptoms appearing as pneumonia rather than mild, cold-like symptoms can enroll in the study, Kalil said.
They will then be placed into two groups, one that will receive 200 mg of the remdesivir drug through an IV on the first day of the 10-day study, and then 100 mg of the drug on subsequent days.
The second group will receive a placebo, but doctors, nurses, researchers and patients won't know whether or not patients received the treatment, which Kalil said removes bias from the trial.
"The idea here is that by the end of the study we can understand if there is any positive effect from the medication compared to the standard of care," Kalil said.
Results from 400 patients could be documented within a year's time.
A total of 12 people who tested positive for COVID-19 after being exposed to the coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in Japan have been brought to UNMC.
One, who is being treated in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit, has already started the injection process, Kalil said.
Because of the rapid spread of coronavirus from its epicenter in Wuhan, China, Kalil said the UNMC-led trial is among the most rapidly initiated clinical trials in U.S. history.
"We don't have the leisure of time," Kalil said. "It's a great lesson this can be done and is being done at this point."
According to the World Health Organization, there are more than 77,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and nearly 2,600 deaths in China, while there are more than 2,000 cases and 23 deaths in other countries. In the U.S., there are 39 people confirmed to have been infected with the coronavirus, with those people being treated in quarantine centers.
Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the U.S. Coronavirus Task Force, said UNMC's approach reflects "the gold standard for determining if an experimental treatment can benefit patients."
UNMC is treating 14 patients with the coronavirus. Thirteen arrived in Omaha on Feb. 17, while the last arrived Monday evening. Another person from the Diamond Princess who has tested positive for coronavirus — the spouse of a current patient who is being transferred to UNMC from an Air Force base in California — was expected to arrive at Eppley Airfield late Tuesday night.
A total of 57 other U.S. citizens repatriated from China in early February and quarantined at Camp Ashland were released last week after no one tested positive for the virus.
'It's eerie' — Lincoln East grad living under quarantine in China
They talk to their son at least every other day now, sometimes daily, narrowing the 7,000 miles between their home on Cooper Court and his apartment in Hangzhou, China.
They talk about what he read or how he spent his day. They talk about what’s happening in Lincoln.
An hour can pass, easily.
“We just try to keep some normalcy to it,” Deb Hicks said.
But sometimes, their son Sam will point his phone out his 11th-story window, so they can see what he sees. And there’s nothing normal about a city so big but so seemingly abandoned.
“Normally outside his apartment, it’s like Manhattan. Five lanes of traffic,” Deb Hicks said. “But there are no cars on the street. There are no people out there. There are no businesses open. This city of 10 million is shut down.”
For much of February, their son has been living under mandatory quarantine restrictions, only allowed to leave his apartment for a few hours every other day, and only after a doorman in a hazmat suit takes his temperature.
On the street, the 28-year-old Lincoln East High School grad is surrounded by precautions intended to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which originated 500 miles to the west in the city of Wuhan and has infected more than 75,000 people in China and killed more than 2,000.
Restaurants are closed. Bars are closed. Coffee shops and gyms are closed.
“It’s eerie walking around as the normally busy streets are devoid of cars and there are very few people walking around on the street,” he wrote.
He has to wear a face mask, give his temperature and get his hands doused with antibacterial spray just to go to the grocery store, one of the few open businesses.
But even that’s a break from his apartment, where he’s been battling boredom with books, movies, cards with other tenants and calls back home.
And that’s fine with his parents.
“We love that he’s quarantined,” Deb Hicks said. “I’d rather have him be bored and safe than out walking around.”
Sam Hicks had a degree in psychology from UNL and job delivering Valentino’s when he realized he wanted something more.
That didn’t surprise Deb and Doug Hicks. Their son has always had an adventurous spirit.
“He decided he wanted to see the world,” his mother said. “Though we thought he was going to Colorado or Maine.”
Not quite. A Facebook friend had posted about teaching English in Turkey, and that sounded interesting.
That night, Hicks Googled “teaching English abroad” and found a school in Prague that hired instructors to teach English as a foreign language.
He applied, went to bed and woke to something close to an acceptance letter.
“And I began making plans to move to Europe,” he wrote in an email last week.
He completed the school’s training course in October 2016 and spent a year in the Czech Republic before seeing a posting for a job in China.
“The offer from China was for a much higher salary,” he wrote, “and it afforded me the opportunity for the adventure of a lifetime.”
He called his first post, Nanxun, a “very small town.”
And even with 300,000 people — more than Lincoln — it was, by Chinese standards.
“It was the equivalent of living in a village,” he wrote.
Two years later, Hicks transferred to Hangzhou, where he teaches English to kids ages 2 to 6 years old. Many of his students have already traveled to English-speaking countries, or were born there.
He described the area as one of China’s most affluent areas — “think Silicon Valley” — with parents who pay his school $7,000 a semester.
Before the virus upended his city, he’d settled into a routine. Up at 5:30 a.m. to get ready for work and spend an hour studying Mandarin, work until 4:30 p.m., hit the gym, get home, cook dinner, go to bed early.
On weekends, he’d spend time with his co-workers. Just one other teacher is from the U.S., but he’d join instructors from 13 other countries and China for dinner and drinks and discussion, and spend a few hours every Saturday as a student, learning Chinese at a school near the scenic and historic West Lake.
All that changed during his school’s break for the Chinese New Year.
He’d flown to Bangkok the third week of January, and he noticed taxi drivers in Thailand were starting to wear face masks, and locals were joking about not getting too close because he’d traveled from China.
“However, they are very friendly and polite people, so they never seriously gave me any trouble,” he wrote.
He was at the airport Feb. 4 when it all hit him: He was flying home to a country at the center of a global panic. He pulled his mask on anyway and boarded the plane.
“What was of more concern to me, even then, were the lifestyle restrictions I was flying back to, rather than the chance of getting infected.”
He got back to his apartment the next morning but still couldn’t get home. The quarantine had kicked in.
“They refused to let me in initially, but after calling my employer, who has some money and influence in this area, an hour later they let me into my apartment.”
That stood out to him, he said. Because it showed foreigners — especially white American foreigners — are granted privileges, even during a potential pandemic.
“Had I been a Chinese person,” he wrote, “I would not have been allowed to enter my apartment.”
But now that he was home, a new routine began.
He wasn’t yet cleared to leave his apartment, though he could order food in, the receipts from McDonald’s documenting the body temperatures of every employee and driver who handled his meal.
His province announced schools wouldn’t resume until the end of February, so he’s been recording video lessons, sending them to his students.
And when he was given permission to leave, on a limited basis, he found empty streets and locked doors.
Filling the rest of his time became a challenge.
He posted on Facebook: “Over the last two weeks I've read three books, watched hundreds of episodes of TV shows, and have watched numerous movies, all from the comfort of my bed.”
Recently, Hicks was granted even more freedom — to come and go from his apartment as he pleases, even though there are few places to go.
He isn’t worried about getting sick. He wears his mask and washes his hands and he’s young and healthy enough that the symptoms would probably go through him like the flu.
He’d survive the virus. But the monotony might kill him.
“At first I wasn’t too bothered, but as the days carried on, I began to worry I might die not of the virus, but of sheer boredom.”
CDC: 11 of 13 patients in Omaha test positive for coronavirus
All but two of the 13 people taken into quarantine in Omaha earlier this week tested positive for COVID-19, the new version of the coronavirus, Nebraska Medicine said Thursday evening.
The Centers for Disease Control verified the test results done Monday by the Nebraska Public Health Lab, the clinical partner of the University of Nebraska Medical Center said in a news release.
Two patients tested negative for the disease, but will remain in quarantine.
"We currently have 10 people in the National Quarantine Unit, while three are in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit," the hospital said. "Most of our guests aren't showing symptoms of the disease, however several others are exhibiting minor symptoms."
The Americans who are being monitored and treated in Omaha were passengers of the Diamond Princess cruise ship, which was anchored off the shore of Japan during the outbreak of the coronavirus.
Upon their arrival Monday morning for the start of a 14-day quarantine period, UNMC said some of the patients claimed to have tested positive for the virus. Each was tested by UNMC's team, but those results were not available until Thursday.
Most of the patients were transported to one of 20 individual rooms inside the National Quarantine Center, while one man with a chronic health condition was taken directly to the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit. Two more patients have since been moved to the biocontainment unit.
The rooms at both the quarantine and biocontainment centers feature special filtration systems and engineering controls that keep patients isolated from each other and the outside world.
UNL suspends travel, study abroad to China amid coronavirus outbreak
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln suspended its study abroad programs and faculty travel to China last week amid the global spread of coronavirus.
While there are no known cases of coronavirus in Nebraska, and just 11 confirmed cases in the U.S., Chancellor Ronnie Green said UNL will follow the advisory issued by the Centers for Disease Control.
The CDC issued a Level 3 warning Jan. 6 that recommended travelers avoid nonessential travel to China, which triggered an executive memorandum signed by former NU President Hank Bounds in 2018.
"It is the policy of the University of Nebraska that no students or members of the general public shall depart from the United States on University-Sponsored International Travel to a US DOS Level 3 or Level 4 country," the memo states.
University policy allows students to request a waiver, however, which is considered by a committee convened by the campus chancellor.
According to an email sent to the UNL campus Friday, Green said the university suspended its programs for the 2020 spring semester and will continue monitoring the situation ahead of a decision about summer travel.
"This decision affects only a limited number of students," Green said. "The university is in contact with those students and will work with them to adjust their academic plans for the semester."
And although the risk for coronavirus in the U.S. remains low, UNL and the University of Nebraska Medical Center are encouraging students, faculty and staff to practice good hygiene through hand-washing and covering a cough.
Students who believe they are experiencing symptoms related to coronavirus are encouraged to contact the University Health Center at 402-472-5000.
