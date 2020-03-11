You are the owner of this article.
The state tournament games will go on, but apparently without fans in the stands
The state tournament games will go on, but apparently without fans in the stands

Auburn vs. Wahoo 3.8

Fans cheer during the Class C-1 semifinal game at the 2019 boys state tournament.

 SAVANNAH BLAKE, Journal Star

The boys basketball tournament will apparently tip off on Thursday morning in Lincoln, but if games are played this weekend as scheduled, they will be open only to immediate family members.

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department made that recommendation Wednesday morning, following the news that a Crofton High School student who attended games at the girls state tournament last weekend in Lincoln had tested positive for coronavirus.

Staff and board members from the Nebraska School Activities Association will meet over the next few hours to discuss logistics for staging a tournament without fans.

"We're very saddened that it can't go on (as normal)," said NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar, adding that he understood the recommendation from local health officials.

He said it would be premature to provide any information at this point on how the tournament will be staged. He said immediate family members will likely be limited to only those who live in the same household as a player.

Attempts will be made to provide live video from most or all games, officials said.

State Education Commissioner Matthew Blomstedt said education officials want to respect all of the hard work that has gone into qualifying for the state tournament in explaining why the tournament wasn't canceled.

A student with underlying medical conditions who attended the Crofton-BRLD girls state tournament game at Lincoln North Star and the Hartington Cedar Catholic-Weeping Water game at Lincoln Southwest last Thursday tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said. Those in the fan sections at those games may have been exposed.

This is a developing story. Stay with JournalStar.com for updates.

Latest updates on coronavirus in Nebraska

Reach the writer at 402-473-7226 or mreist@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSreist

