NSAA executive director Jay Bellar to retire in July of 2023

Nebraska School Activities Association executive director Jay Bellar will retire in July of 2023, the NSAA announced Thursday.

Bellar has spent more than 40 years in education, including his time as the NSAA's executive director that began in 2018.

Prior to his time at the NSAA, Bellar was a high school teacher, coach, activities director, and principal before becoming superintendent for Battle Creek Public Schools — a position he held for 20 years. Bellar also served as a member of the NSAA Board of Directors for 11 years from 2007–2018.

“I am beyond grateful for my time as the executive director of the NSAA,” said Bellar in a news release. “I will miss all the great people involved in high school activities and the fantastic work this association does. Making this decision now allows our board to be deliberate in identifying the next executive director.”

The NSAA board of directors will announce the timeline for hiring the next NSAA executive director in early October.

“The board of directors is thankful for Jay’s leadership and his service-minded approach toward NSAA member schools during his tenure,” said NSAA board of directors chairperson Bob Drews. “Jay will be missed and the NSAA Board wishes him nothing but the best in a well-deserved retirement.”