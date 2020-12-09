NSAA board awards state bowling to Sun Valley Lanes for five years; discusses no-fan option for winter sports

“We’re doing what we can to help the schools implement those (protocols), and we may need something to make sure they’re enforced,” he said.

Bellar said he’s heard from some that the NSAA should consider extending its five-day moratorium around Christmas into the middle of January, but he is resisting doing a move like that on a statewide basis.

“We left those decisions up to local school districts and health departments in the fall, and I think that’s the direction we should continue to go,” Bellar said.

Both of the District 1 board members, Lincoln Public Schools athletic director Kathi Wieskamp and Sutton Superintendent Dana Wiseman, want to see activities move ahead.

“Schools are a safe place for our kids to be in our programs,” Wieskamp said. “We have the daily oversight and the opportunities to talk with them. We have strong protocols in place that we are implementing and utilizing, so I think those are positive things.”

In her area of south central Nebraska, “Our health district has been super to work with,” Wiseman said. “They feel that it’s in the best interest of the kids to be in school and participating in activities with caution and protocols in place.”