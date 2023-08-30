Norris senior Daniel Harris made a trip to Romania worthwhile, winning a world powerlifting championship last week in Cluj Napoca.
Harris won the 66-kilogram weight division with a total score of 605 1/2 points. He bested runner-up Mario Magro of Belgium by 20 1/2 points.
Harris broke two world records in the win. He squatted 230.5 kilograms (508.2 pounds) and the total weight lifted mark with 605.5 kilograms, which is 1,335 pounds.
The event was hosted by the International Powerlifting Federation. Harris was the only American to finish in the top 15 in his division.
