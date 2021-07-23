NHSFR Day 6 observations: How a horse named Pookie changed the tune for Miss Rodeo Tennessee

The National High School Rodeo Finals continued Friday in Lincoln.

Pookie changes luck: Maggie Minor is from Franklin, Tennessee, and if you know the Minor family, they are always prepared and ready to go, Minor said.

With the opening ceremonies Sunday for the National High School Rodeo Finals at the Lancaster Event Center, one thing after another went wrong for the Minor family.

The Miss Rodeo Tennessee representative forgot the state flag and was still missing some of her attire ahead of the ceremony.

Then Pookie — a horse with a music note branded on him — came along.

“It was almost a coincidence, like it was meant to be,” Minor said. “I love to sing and play guitar and my whole family life is based around Jesus, rodeo and music. … I asked our vet tech if he had a horse I could borrow. I got there for the first time so I could ride him and he had a music note (branded) on him and I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, Jesus is just like here you go.'

“I have my barrel horse, and my barrel horse would have acted insane. We just needed to borrow a horse that wasn't going to act a fool, and so we borrowed his.”