National high school federation issues guidelines for reopening prep sports

The National Federation of State High School Associations released guidelines Tuesday for the reopening of prep sports nationwide.
The document highlights a stepladder, three-phase approach in which restrictions gradually come off as benchmarks are reached during the COVID-19 pandemic that shut down sports worldwide this spring.
Every phase involves thorough sanitizing and cleaning of equipment as well as temperature checks for coaches and athletes.
Can athletes train outside? Can lifters have a spotter? The NSAA released a Q&A regarding the reopening of weight rooms.
Much of Phase 1 mirrors what the Nebraska School Activities Association announced last week when it allowed weight rooms to open and conditioning workouts to occur under certain restrictions on June 1, but only softball and baseball to begin sport-exclusive activities.
The NFHS suggests 6-foot physical distancing and 10-person limits but permits individual workouts in every sport.
In the second phase, sports considered low risk such as track (minus the jumps and pole vault), swimming, golf and cross country can resume practice and competition. Moderate risk sports, which the NFHS identifies as the high jump, long jump triple jump and pole vault in track, basketball, volleyball, softball, baseball and tennis, can start modified practices.
A limit of 50 people outside and 10 indoors is recommended at this stage.
The third phase opens up both low- and moderate-risk sports to practice and competition while high-risk sports such as football and wrestling still must adhere to modified practice regulations.
In the beginning, teams, officials, event staff and medical personnel will be deemed essential and allowed at contests. Spectators and vendors are allowed to attend after state and local health departments lift restrictions on mass gatherings.
The NFHS guidelines say that transportation to events on buses and vans must ensure that riders are maintaining social distancing regulations. There will be no pregame nor postgame handshakes, high-fives or fist bumps.
“States will utilize the guidance in this document as it best fits their state after consulting with local and state health departments,” NFHS executive director Karissa Niehoff said in a statement.
