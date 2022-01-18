LPS activities director Wieskamp retiring after 33 years with district

Kathi Wieskamp, the director of athletics and activities at Lincoln Public Schools, is retiring after 33 years with the district, LPS announced Tuesday.

Her last day at LPS will be June 30.

Wieskamp took over the districtwide job in 2013 after three years as athletic director at Lincoln Southeast. Before that, she served as assistant athletic director, athletic academic program coordinator and attendance coordinator at Lincoln North Star. She also taught physical education and coached volleyball at Southeast.

She has also done commentary at athletic events for the Big Ten Network and various local television networks.

“I truly love the work I have been a part of in both LPS and with the NSAA over the past 33 years," Wieskamp said in a statement. "Regardless of the position I have held, my goal has always been to work hard, impact others positively and serve the people I work with and work for."

Wieskamp is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and has a master's in educational leadership from Doane.

"It’s the people I will definitely miss the most," Wieskamp added. "While my career in education has been incredible and life changing, I am now looking forward to the next chapter in my life and what new opportunities may exist, along with a schedule that is a little slower pace.”

