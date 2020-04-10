LNE soccer coach who had interesting start to coaching hired for new coaching job

When Chris Simley says it will be hard to leave his job as the boys soccer coach at Lincoln Northeast because the program gave him his start as a coach, he really means it.
Simley was just 19 years old, and one year removed from playing high school soccer at Lincoln Northeast, when he was hired to be the coach for the school’s reserve boys soccer team.
After 12 years coaching soccer at his alma mater, including the last eight as head coach, Simley has resigned. Next school year Simley will the head boys soccer coach at Elkhorn, and also teach health and PE at the school.
The Elkhorn boys soccer job opened up because previous head coach Fred Doscher has taken a job at Elkhorn North, the new school opening in 2020.
Family was a big part of Simley’s decision to take a new job. His wife, Jordyn, teaches at Manchester Elementary in the Elkhorn school district and has been commuting to Omaha. They were looking for a way to be in the same school district, and plan to move to the Omaha area this summer.
Simley is also a special education teacher at Lincoln High.
Simley told the Northeast players of his job change this week.
“It’s difficult to leave,” Simley said. “It was the hardest decision I’ve ever made, because Northeast is my family. It’s where I went to high school, and the place that gave me an opportunity to get started in coaching, and then be a head coach.”
It was an interesting story how Simley got his start in coaching. The year after he graduated from high school Simley went to the school to purchase a pass so he could attend some soccer matches that spring, but athletic director Clayton Heath had an idea that would get Simley into the games for free.
“I said, ‘Sure, I’ll volunteer (to help coach),’” Simley said. “He was like, ‘No, we need a reserve coach,’ so I ended up getting hired to coach reserve my freshman year of college.”
That wasn’t as odd as it seemed, Simley said, because the reserve team was mostly freshmen, and didn’t have any players that Simley had played with on the varsity team the previous year.
Simley was the reserve coach for two years, and then junior varsity coach for two years after, at the same time he was on the men’s soccer team at Nebraska Wesleyan. When he started college Simley hadn’t planned to be a teacher and coach.
Then he became the boys head coach for the 2013 season, just five years after he played for the Rockets. He was 22 when he was hired. During the first seasons he was the head coach Simley would on occasion still play with the Northeast players during practice, and he still does that some now.
Northeast had a 1-16 record the year before Simley took over. The first years with Simley as head coach weren’t much better, but the Rockets had improved each of the past three seasons. That included a 5-8 record last season, including four wins in conference matches.
All of the matches this season were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Last spring was probably our most successful year,” Simley said. “It seemed like last year we really turned a corner, and it’s too bad we didn’t get to play this year because I really felt like this year we were going to be taking another step forward. The program is heading in the right direction.”
Simley has also coached boys and girls club soccer in Lincoln for many years, and on occasion joked about how in club soccer he coached the players that would later be trying to beat his Northeast team during the spring season.
Some of the players he helped coach include Lincoln East’s Alex Kohler and Eli Brown, and Lincoln Southwest’s Parker Jeppson. He also coached Lincoln East girls players Haley Peterson and Briley Hill during the club season.
At Elkhorn Simley will be taking over a program that has qualified for the state tournament 11 times, most recently in 2018.
The new school opening caused a shakeup for several soccer programs. Elkhorn girls coach Troy Stoller is leaving to start the girls program at Elkhorn North. Stoller coached the Antlers to one state championship, and coached Skylar Heinrich, the state player of the year in 2018.
Danielle Anderson, a former Elkhorn player and assistant coach, has been hired as the Elkhorn girls head coach.
