Lincoln Northeast hires Uher as athletic director

Lincoln Northeast High School hired Matt Uher as its new athletic director.

Uher, who has been the activities director at Tri County since 2009, takes over for Clayton Heath, who is retiring after leading the Rocket athletic department since 2003.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Uher said he’s looking forward to leading an athletic department with such a rich history as Northeast. His official start date is July 1.

“My family and I are extremely excited to become a part of Lincoln Public Schools and being the new athletic director at Lincoln Northeast,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to all of the community partnerships and working with the current amazing team at Northeast.”

“We are so very excited to have Matt and his family join our Northeast community,” Northeast Principal Keri Applebee said in the statement. “Matt's ability to build strong, positive relationships and connect with others, along with a strong skill set and wonderful experience, will be a great asset to our Rocket family.”

Uher earned a bachelor's degree in language arts education from Peru State and a master's degree in educational leadership from Doane.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0