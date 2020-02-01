Lesiak hired as Pius X's athletic director starting with the 2020-21 school year

Lincoln Pius X announced the hiring of Greg Lesiak as athletic directory, the school announced Friday.

Lesiak, the school's current assistant principal, will replace Tim Aylward, who is set to retire following the school year. Lesiak has been at Pius X since 1994.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He was a math teacher until 2009, and has served as an assistant coach in basketball and volleyball. He also initiated the school's annual alumni basketball tournament.

Pius X also announced the hiring of Shelly Pick as director of guidance, replacing the retiring Jan Frayser.

Aylward is in his 10th year as the Thunderbolts' athletic director. He was the school's longtime football coach, leading the program to 204 wins between 1985 and 2015.