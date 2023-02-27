The Lincoln Journal Star earned 14 top-10 marks and the coveted triple crown award in the Associated Press Sports Editors' annual national contest for work its staff did in 2022.

The Journal Star's 14 top-10s were the most for any newspaper competing within the same size division, and was one of four papers in its division to win the triple crown award.

To win the triple crown, a newspaper must be judged as top 10 in its circulation category in three of the four categories: digital, print portfolio, event coverage and projects.

The last time the Journal Star won a traditional triple crown award was in 2016, back when the categories were daily sections, Sunday sections and special sections. The Journal Star also won triple crowns in 2015, 2014, 2012, 2010 and 2007.

"These awards serve as a pleasant reminder of the around-the-clock effort our team gives," said Nate Head, sports editor of the Lincoln Journal Star. "It’s rewarding to see many of our journalists recognized, highlighting the collaborative and innovative spirit we prioritize at the Journal Star.”

Added editor Dave Bundy, "Our staff works hard, first and foremost, for our readers, but awards like these illustrate for a broader audience the talent, passion and innovation our team brings to the table."

The annual APSE awards are sports newspaper reporting's version of the Emmys. Full rankings are expected to be released in the next month.

The Journal Star staff claimed team honors for the reporting, photography and design in its print portfolio, digital product and a special section previewing the 2023-23 Nebraska football season.

In addition to earning the digital top 10 award, reporter Luke Mullin and photo editor Justin Wan earned a special citation for "excellence in video" with their Prep Extra Playground Draft video project.

Journal Star reporters and photographers also earned top-10 honors in breaking news, beat reporting, column writing, event coverage, explanatory, long feature, action photo and feature photo.

Sports columnist Amie Just earned three individual top-10 honors for long feature, explanatory and a four-part column writing entry.

Her long feature profiled Nebraska basketball player Sam Griesel around the 1-year anniversary of his near-death experience while playing for North Dakota State.

Her explanatory story detailed the tedious ordeal of sending the Nebraska football team to Ireland and the logistical challenges therein.

Her four-part column entry included her columns on Scott Frost's firing, Nebraska basketball's win over Creighton, Nebraska volleyball's sell-out streak and Frost's off-color comments about vomiting.

Husker volleyball reporter Brent C. Wagner earned a top-10 award for his beat writing portfolio on Nebraska volleyball.

Of the 40 top-10 honorees in the four divisions for beat writing, Wagner's was the only recognized work that pertained solely to women's sports.

His five-part entry included the following stories:

K-12 education reporter Zach Hammack placed in the top 10 for breaking news with his story on the Malcolm softball coach's contract not being renewed after a social media firestorm.

Photo editor Justin Wan placed in the top 10 in both the action and feature photo categories.

His action photo showed a Minnesota defender staring down Nebraska receiver Trey Palmer after he dropped a pass. His feature photo was of Clarkson-Leigh football players celebrating during state football.

Photographer Kenneth Ferriera also earned two individual top 10s in the action and feature photo categories.

His action photo depicted Nebraska running back Anthony Grant hurdling three people against Oklahoma and his feature photo was an aerial photo of people playing basketball on the new colorful courts at Antelope Park.

The three-person team of breaking news reporter Andrew Wegley, sports columnist Amie Just and higher education/state government reporter Chris Dunker placed in the top 10 for breaking news with their story pertaining to the details surrounding the arrest of former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

The five-person team of sports columnist Amie Just, football writer Luke Mullin, former sports reporter Jordan McAlpine, photographer Kenneth Ferriera and photo editor Justin Wan placed in the top-10 in the event coverage category with their work covering Matt Rhule's introductory press conference.

The five pieces of their event coverage portfolio included:

Those working behind the scenes to create the Journal Star's print and online product are Head, assistant sports editor Chris Basnett, regional digital editor Victoria Ayotte Brown, assistant digital editor Rachel Adamson, night editor Pat Sangimino, sports content coordinator Rob Schlotterbeck, news content coordinator Julie Koch, evening online manager Colton Stone and sports clerks Tim Gray, Nate Thomas and Ethan Sertic.