Journal Star high school sports reporter Mullin earns Nebraska sportswriter of year award

Journal Star high school sports reporter Luke Mullin is the 2021 Nebraska sportswriter of the year, as selected by the National Sports Media Association.

Mullin, who previously managed the Journal Star's high school volleyball and baseball beats in a part-time role, transitioned into the face of the newspaper's high school sports coverage in July.

"I am truly honored to be recognized as an award winner, and I know it wouldn’t have been possible without the stellar group of reporters, photographers and editors that I’m blessed to work with at the Journal Star," Mullin said.

"I am especially thankful for all of the coaches, players and teams who shared their seasons and stories with me over the past year, and for all of you readers who have enjoyed my writing."

Mullin used digital strategies to attract a following during his first season leading high school football reporter coverage. His postgame videos from the sidelines or in empty press boxes long after the final whistle were especially popular on Twitter.

He also co-hosts a podcast, "Prep Extra Podcast," with Geoff Exstrom, which takes a weekly examination of the state's prep scene.