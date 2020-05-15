'It's just expected': Rise in LPS training participation highlighted during pandemic shutdown

The days of high school student-athletes sequestering themselves during the offseason — 3 a.m. video game sessions, if you ask the coaches — has become an outdated cliché.
Consider this five years ago: Lincoln Public Schools hired sports performance coaches Matthew Bertsch and Jacob Fincham in November 2015, the first position of its kind within the district.
The overarching theme? How schools, coaches and athletes approach social distance protocols in the summer will likely determine fall sports' fate.
That summer garnered about 700 kids who were actively involved in the workout program. Last summer? Nearly 2,000.
The sentiment shared by high school coaches both locally and nationally is simple: If you're an athlete, you should be either playing a sport or training for one.
"It's just expected," Bertsch said.
That ideology has been helpful in the two-plus months since the coronavirus pandemic shut down schools, and of course, weight rooms.
The training must go on. And it did.
Bertsch said he and Fincham received inquiries in the first handful of days after the shutdown from coaches, who were being peppered with questions from their athletes.
Yes, athletes were asking their coaches for work. A popular question, Bertsch says, was, "What should we be doing?"
Lincoln Northeast got the ball rolling with workouts on Zoom, a videoconferencing website, and it didn't take long for most of the other schools to join the party.
For the past three weeks, Bertsch and Fincham have logged on to Zoom at 3 p.m. daily to hold virtual workouts with athletes.
Bertsch says the result has been encouraging.
"The feedback that we've been getting, it's actually been pretty positive," he said. "On my end, kids are saying that they've been doing stuff pretty regularly.
"They're saying the kids are like, 'Yeah, it's nice to have a place to go every day to where I'm going to be held accountable.'"
The workouts are also posted online for athletes to complete them at their convenience, but the daily afternoon sessions have been popular because athletes can interact with one another and their teams.
"I think the kids enjoy structure," Fincham said. "That's what they're used to. I think they've really enjoyed the structure of, 'Hey at 3 p.m., that's my workout time.'"
Not everyone has home workout equipment, and it certainly isn't required to participate in the program. The field is split into three groups: full access to equipment, limited access and no access. From there, the athletes go into virtual "breakout" rooms with their coaches.
The main focus of the workouts is speed and conditioning, which only requires running shoes and ideally some sunshine.
"Right now, with strength-training equipment a little scarce, we're doing things more like speed, agility, conditioning, power and plyometrics. Those type of things," Bertsch said.
On Monday, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts announced that high school weight rooms would be allowed to reopen on June 1. The NSAA followed up Wednesday with guidelines, which include maintaining 6-foot physical distance and rigorous sanitation.
LPS has not committed to reopening their facilities this summer.
If not, city athletes know where they can break a sweat. 3 p.m. on Zoom. Bertsch and Fincham will be there.
