'It's just expected': Rise in LPS training participation highlighted during pandemic shutdown

For the past three weeks, Bertsch and Fincham have logged on to Zoom at 3 p.m. daily to hold virtual workouts with athletes.

Bertsch says the result has been encouraging.

"The feedback that we've been getting, it's actually been pretty positive," he said. "On my end, kids are saying that they've been doing stuff pretty regularly.

"They're saying the kids are like, 'Yeah, it's nice to have a place to go every day to where I'm going to be held accountable.'"

The workouts are also posted online for athletes to complete them at their convenience, but the daily afternoon sessions have been popular because athletes can interact with one another and their teams.

"I think the kids enjoy structure," Fincham said. "That's what they're used to. I think they've really enjoyed the structure of, 'Hey at 3 p.m., that's my workout time.'"

Not everyone has home workout equipment, and it certainly isn't required to participate in the program. The field is split into three groups: full access to equipment, limited access and no access. From there, the athletes go into virtual "breakout" rooms with their coaches.