Heath leaving Northeast AD job just as he came in, which is under unique circumstances

Clayton Heath’s 17-year career as Lincoln Northeast athletic director began under unusual circumstances, so why should the conclusion be any different?

With the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) announcement on Thursday that high school spring sports were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball district championship game at Elkhorn on March 2 ended up being the final athletic event Heath worked as the Rocket AD.

“I could never have imagined things ending like this,” said Heath, who is retiring June 30. Northeast has hired former Tri County principal/athletic director Matthew Uher to replace him.

How Heath got the job in the first place was unfathomable, as well. He was a social studies teacher and an assistant football coach at Northeast when the administration told him he was leaving the classroom immediately to become the interim athletic director in the middle of the 2003-04 school year, when Jim Mann left abruptly to take another position within Lincoln Public Schools.

The interim tag was taken off in 2004.

Heath got his master’s degree in administration in 1991, but wasn’t sure he was ever going to get an opportunity to use it.