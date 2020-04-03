Heath leaving Northeast AD job just as he came in, which is under unique circumstances

Clayton Heath’s 17-year career as Lincoln Northeast athletic director began under unusual circumstances, so why should the conclusion be any different?
With the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) announcement on Thursday that high school spring sports were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball district championship game at Elkhorn on March 2 ended up being the final athletic event Heath worked as the Rocket AD.
“I could never have imagined things ending like this,” said Heath, who is retiring June 30. Northeast has hired former Tri County principal/athletic director Matthew Uher to replace him.
How Heath got the job in the first place was unfathomable, as well. He was a social studies teacher and an assistant football coach at Northeast when the administration told him he was leaving the classroom immediately to become the interim athletic director in the middle of the 2003-04 school year, when Jim Mann left abruptly to take another position within Lincoln Public Schools.
The interim tag was taken off in 2004.
Heath got his master’s degree in administration in 1991, but wasn’t sure he was ever going to get an opportunity to use it.
“A year earlier (before becoming AD), I applied for an associate principal’s job at one of the middle schools and didn’t even get an interview,” said Heath, who began coaching football at Northeast in 1988. “I thought maybe that was God’s way of telling me to stay in the classroom and continue being an assistant football coach.”
Heath found a home heading up Northeast’s athletic department, a journey he said was made much more gratifying by the coaches he worked with and the student-athletes he oversaw. In the past two years, Heath hired coaches in three major sports: football (Dan Martin), boys basketball (Monte Ritchie) and girls basketball (Charity Iromuanya), all of whom have provided solid foundations for their respective programs.
“I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of great coaches who made my job much easier and very enjoyable,” Heath said. “The kids, the parents, the coaches and the administrators all have made Northeast a special place for me.”
Lincoln Northeast High School hired Matt Uher as its new athletic director.
As satisfying as the position is, “it’s time for a change,” Heath said, explaining his reason for retiring. “I’m not sure what’s next for me. I’m going to take time to renew and recharge my battery, then I’ll see what happens and what kinds of opportunities are out there.”
With the schools locked up for now, Heath has been working from home, communicating with his coaches and other schools’ athletic directors by phone, email or Zoom — a videoconferencing software. He’s finalizing summer camp schedules and logistics, knowing that it all could change if current social distancing guidelines are still in place by Memorial Day.
Heath is also putting the finishing touches on the sports schedules for the 2020-21 season, a task that became a bit more problematic for spring sports since this year’s schedules were wiped out, throwing home-and-home series off track.
“The day part of my job hasn’t changed that much,” Heath said. “Not having events to supervise does get me home earlier.”
@DavidStoneburne
My heart hurts for the #Classof2020 💔 spring sports student-athletes across the state— David Stoneburner (@DavidStoneburne) April 2, 2020
@CherylRipa
April 2, 2020
@Jeremy_peters15
Heart...Broken💔— Jeremy (@Jeremy_peters15) April 2, 2020
@MaessnerJohn
Disappointing reality......— John Maessner (@MaessnerJohn) April 2, 2020
@KenVanHoffen5
summer sports...no school to schedule around so games can be played all day everyday! the season could be salvaged in just one summer month with some sort of championship at the end. plz have some hope so we can have some too @LPSorg @nsaahome https://t.co/BprkML6BLJ— Karson Jeffrey (@KenVanHoffen5) April 2, 2020
@HSFFlyers
Official word from @nsaahome on the spring events. Too bad, we wanted to see @tpfeifer22 and @allison_weidner defend their titles in Omaha! 🏆🏆 #goflyers https://t.co/3xYDPEnVBc— Saint Francis Athletics (@HSFFlyers) April 2, 2020
@KurtEarl14
Sad day for so many across our state.— Kurt Earl (@KurtEarl14) April 2, 2020
Obviously, there are millions of people all over the world suffering through much more severe consequences than this and we know this is just part of a much greater tragedy.@nsaahome Thank you for your leadership in this challenging time. https://t.co/ZgCJUABjvU
@Grant31389161
@nsaahome stop living in fear of things that might not even happen. Losing hope for the future is not going to help anything!— Grant Colligan (@Grant31389161) April 2, 2020
@HuskerlandBob
And one more thing. Like many of you I have several friends on the @nsaahome Board of Control. These are good, decent people put in a terrible situation, forced to make decisions that have far reaching consequences. I applaud your efforts, friends. #nebpreps— Bob Jensen (@HuskerlandBob) April 2, 2020
@HuskerSalts
Sucks. This year was my sons senior year and his last year to play for his team. I really feel for those young men and ladies. pic.twitter.com/oqib2nrVrZ— Travis Salts (@HuskerSalts) April 2, 2020
@lisachudie
Did the executive director or the Board of Governors consider playing the spring sports in the summer? @nsaahome— Lisa Chudomelka (@lisachudie) April 2, 2020
@Ladyjeffstrack
The Spring Sports Season has been canceled! My heart breaks for each and every girl on our team and especially for the Seniors! Seniors, thanks for everything you have done for our program! You were a great group to work with! Ladies, One last time work it to... #workittoburkeit pic.twitter.com/kDtRzMsHPr— Lady Jeffs Track (@Ladyjeffstrack) April 2, 2020
@Huskyladysoccer
I am not sure I have the words right now to truly express myself after learning the spring sports season is officially done. Once I have the words another tweet will come. For right now, please know that amount of love I have for these girls in unexplainable. #aurorahuskies pic.twitter.com/ShLzAQGZFS— Ladyhuskysoccer (@Huskyladysoccer) April 2, 2020
@PsouthBlackHole
We are extremely sad by the news of no spring sports, as we were looking forward to cheering on all our teams. We want to thank everyone who has been a part of the black hole this year, whether that be students or parents! Stay safe and strong during this time. #BLACKHOLENATION https://t.co/Xzlxi2Arqi— The Black Hole (@PsouthBlackHole) April 2, 2020
@AGBluejayFball
Seniors - Thank you for everything. It is completely unfair but if any group of Seniors can handle this situation, it is you! From the bottom of our hearts, we feel for you. Lean on each other each day. Create memories any way you can.— AG Bluejay Football (@AGBluejayFball) April 2, 2020
Once a Bluejay - Always a Bluejay! pic.twitter.com/k3whel0LU9
@gabby_moser_
my heart 💔 https://t.co/8CvBN1sOjh— Gabrielle Moser (@gabby_moser_) April 2, 2020
@papiosouth
While I believe it was the right call, I am absolutely devastated for our seniors this year. They worked so hard for four years to have a chance to do something great for our school. We will be better because of this. Stay strong, stay safe, and stay positive!— PapioSouth Track and Field (@papiosouth) April 2, 2020
@lsw_track
It is a sad day because we have to cancel the rest of the season. That doesn’t mean all your hard work was for nothing. Let your efforts carry you on to greater things in your future. Go Hawks!!!!— LSW Track & Field (@lsw_track) April 2, 2020
@runmybest1234
This coaching staff would like to thank the seniors for a great 4 years! Many of you have been apart of something special in helping this program accomplish things it has never done and the rest of the program will continue to do great things!Best of luck to you guys #rollstangs— MNBOYTRACKNFIELD (@runmybest1234) April 2, 2020
@robertelse
Fully understand decision by NSAA to cancel the spring season, but feel heartbroken for all the athletes. Especially, the seniors that never get to put the school uniform on again. It's not even like the NCAA where they can just grant them another year of eligibility. #nebpreps— Rob Else (@robertelse) April 2, 2020
@YorkDukeTandF
If you haven’t heard, the NSAA has officially cancelled the track and field season. I am sad for everyone that lost this season. My heart goes out to all the seniors that didn’t get one last chance. I am so sorry this had to happen.— York Track & Field (@YorkDukeTandF) April 2, 2020
@clay_zimm
A Letter from a Senior of 2020 😪 pic.twitter.com/Cx29jFq42K— Clayton Zimmerman (@clay_zimm) April 2, 2020
@HastingsSpeed
Was really excited to see what the 2020 team could do. Unfortunately circumstances won’t allow it. My thoughts turn to our seniors who impacted this team in all aspects of leadership, kindness, & work ethic. Thank you for commitment & all the special memories! #every1aTIGER— Hastings Track & Field (@HastingsSpeed) April 2, 2020
@GrossHSBaseball
Certainly not the news we were hoping for regarding the spring season. Thank you to our seniors for your years of hard work and dedication.— Gross Catholic Baseb (@GrossHSBaseball) April 2, 2020
Collin, Nate B, Gio, Nate F, Garret, Max, Nolan, Jake, Colby, Trystan and Colin you are outstanding leaders and great teammates. #duxesto
@tfowler3
This is disappointing but yet realistic. There is no sporting activity or event more important than people's lives. My prayer is that we can be back to normal by the fall. If we aren't, then that means there's still illness, death, unemployment, and hardship to too many.— Toni (@tfowler3) April 2, 2020
@Hskrvsn
Every new announcement has me like this..... I’m ready for some positive news pic.twitter.com/vwADIIQaQX— #LeadLikeJesus (@Hskrvsn) April 2, 2020
@leonard_jen
Today I have a heavy heart. It breaks for all the athletes that have been working since October. Putting in the early morning workouts and the late nights studying.— jen leonard (@leonard_jen) April 2, 2020
@MulderJeff
Sad they couldn’t wait to see what happens in a couple weeks & or even extend into the summer.— jeff mulder (@MulderJeff) April 2, 2020
@principaleagle1
More information will be released tomorrow morning regarding student items still at school, continued e-learning, spring activities, and other items. @nsaahome has cancelled all NSAA activities for the remainder of the year as well. #WeROverton pic.twitter.com/fu9PfF4y1C— Mr. Brian Fleischman (@principaleagle1) April 2, 2020
@cpxc1
Heartbreaking news from @nsaahome but their intentions are pure. Thank you to all the seniors for their endless work ethic and guidance they displayed throughout their years at Prep. We’ll be back soon...— Creighton Prep XC (@cpxc1) April 2, 2020
@LSWFC_Official
Pt. 1: A few thoughts and shout outs from Coach Scheich regarding the cancellation of all Spring Sports/Activities by the State Government and NSAA. ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/w4iXSDuz9F— LSW Boys Soccer (@LSWFC_Official) April 2, 2020
@nppsd
NPPSD Activities Update per NSAA & State of Nebraska...Tough times for many of our students, parents, coaches, and community members...Remember, tough times don’t last...tough people do...Please hang in there Bulldogs!!! WE ARE THE MIGHTY BULLDOGS!!👍🏻💪🏻💯 pic.twitter.com/gZS2W0E40q— North Platte Public School District (@nppsd) April 2, 2020
@KHSGirlsTF
@caderice2
With spring sports coming to an end, I want to thank the Norris class of 2020 for changing the culture of Norris Athletics/Activities. You seniors have created winning programs for all Norris activities and have left an extremely positive mark on the Norris Community, thank you!— cade rice (@caderice2) April 2, 2020
@lisachudie
I'm confused mostly, @GovRicketts. The pandemic is so bad that my HS senior can't play baseball or go to school. There might not be prom or graduation. But people are shopping. There is no stay-at-home order. What gives? These are seriously mixed messages. @nsaahome— Lisa Chudomelka (@lisachudie) April 2, 2020
@meriksen_22
⚫️🟡 @VikingsNW @GINWGolf pic.twitter.com/fSmQhdWCnx— Marcus Eriksen (@meriksen_22) April 2, 2020
@PiusXLincoln
Seniors, It's safe to say your last year of high school has not finished anything like we had planned or hoped. We still want to celebrate your successes with a Senior Spotlight. It's optional, appreciated and now open for your stories. Thank you! https://t.co/fJkBn9ttgB pic.twitter.com/wvt97KYbih— Pius X High School (@PiusXLincoln) April 2, 2020
@gracieschweers
Thank you Millard North, for giving my best friends and making me into the player and person I am today. I am forever grateful for every time I stepped out on that turf, and I wish I could just be out there one more time. Roll Stangs forever. pic.twitter.com/SxU772fbXy— gracie :) (@gracieschweers) April 2, 2020
@PLVfootball
You seniors were unable to end your school year the way that you wanted. But you will learn and grow from this ordeal. You have learned to be resilient, innovative, and creative with your actions and thoughts. Move forward and become more successful due to this. #WinTheDayPLV— Monarch Football (@PLVfootball) April 2, 2020
@SewardBlueJays
💙💛"This is what it means to be a Bluejay!" 💛💙#sewardjays https://t.co/KaseENH7Sc— SewardBlueJays (@SewardBlueJays) April 2, 2020
@Fremont_Tennis
Well, that’s it. With the NSAA’s announcement this morning, the 2020 girls’ tennis season is over before it really ever began. While I’m disappointed that I didn’t get a chance to coach this team in competition, I’m thankful for the time we did have together. (Cont...)— FHSTigerTennis (@Fremont_Tennis) April 2, 2020
@abbiewolfe12
Thankful for all my high school memories and shaping me into the person I am today......you will be missed but not forgotten @nsaahome #NSAASeniorSalute pic.twitter.com/3alw3IDEyo— Abbie Wolfe (@abbiewolfe12) April 3, 2020
@realMr_E
@carterjasc was going for being a 4 time state qualifier and chasing that elusive individual medal this year. #NSAASeniorSalute pic.twitter.com/G1xaAMG4YE— Rob Engel (@realMr_E) April 3, 2020
@knieschewayne
Love our Seniors!! #NSAASeniorSalute , @torikniesche7 and @kaylafleming_ pic.twitter.com/Yoq8dy63XP— Vicki Kniesche (@knieschewayne) April 3, 2020
@JackNolley
I’ve had a lot of great experiences in my time running high school track and cross country. My favorites were running alongside my brother as well as winning a state championship this fall. Thanks to everyone who made the last 4 years great! @nsaahome #NSAAseniorsalute pic.twitter.com/HYrxluVcZ4— Jack Nolley (@JackNolley) April 3, 2020
@annasluka10
@nsaahome 2017 was the best year winning the Class D-2 State Championship with my best friends. It’s moments like these that I’ll never forget! ❤️ #NSAASeniorSalute pic.twitter.com/Tdm0Gk63m0— Anna Sluka (@annasluka10) April 3, 2020
@ashlyndierks4
Easily the most memorable times I’ve had through these two amazing programs. It was such a blessing to be a part of them! Thank you to the coaches and teammates that I have had the past 4 years 💙 #NSAASeniorSalute @nsaahome pic.twitter.com/UN3QWMbhpr— Ashlyn Dierks (@ashlyndierks4) April 3, 2020
@TysonGordon18
Thank you Skutt, for everything. pic.twitter.com/mHWTTMUBsz— Tyson Gordon (@TysonGordon18) April 3, 2020
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!