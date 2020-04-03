You are the owner of this article.
Heath leaving Northeast AD job just as he came in, which is under unique circumstances
PREP ATHLETICS

Heath leaving Northeast AD job just as he came in, which is under unique circumstances

Clayton Heath’s 17-year career as Lincoln Northeast athletic director began under unusual circumstances, so why should the conclusion be any different?

With the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) announcement on Thursday that high school spring sports were canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball district championship game at Elkhorn on March 2 ended up being the final athletic event Heath worked as the Rocket AD.

“I could never have imagined things ending like this,” said Heath, who is retiring June 30. Northeast has hired former Tri County principal/athletic director Matthew Uher to replace him.

Clayton Heath

Heath 

How Heath got the job in the first place was unfathomable, as well. He was a social studies teacher and an assistant football coach at Northeast when the administration told him he was leaving the classroom immediately to become the interim athletic director in the middle of the 2003-04 school year, when Jim Mann left abruptly to take another position within Lincoln Public Schools.

The interim tag was taken off in 2004.

Heath got his master’s degree in administration in 1991, but wasn’t sure he was ever going to get an opportunity to use it.

“A year earlier (before becoming AD), I applied for an associate principal’s job at one of the middle schools and didn’t even get an interview,” said Heath, who began coaching football at Northeast in 1988. “I thought maybe that was God’s way of telling me to stay in the classroom and continue being an assistant football coach.”

Heath found a home heading up Northeast’s athletic department, a journey he said was made much more gratifying by the coaches he worked with and the student-athletes he oversaw. In the past two years, Heath hired coaches in three major sports: football (Dan Martin), boys basketball (Monte Ritchie) and girls basketball (Charity Iromuanya), all of whom have provided solid foundations for their respective programs.

“I’ve been fortunate to have a lot of great coaches who made my job much easier and very enjoyable,” Heath said. “The kids, the parents, the coaches and the administrators all have made Northeast a special place for me.”

As satisfying as the position is, “it’s time for a change,” Heath said, explaining his reason for retiring. “I’m not sure what’s next for me. I’m going to take time to renew and recharge my battery, then I’ll see what happens and what kinds of opportunities are out there.”

With the schools locked up for now, Heath has been working from home, communicating with his coaches and other schools’ athletic directors by phone, email or Zoom — a videoconferencing software. He’s finalizing summer camp schedules and logistics, knowing that it all could change if current social distancing guidelines are still in place by Memorial Day.

Heath is also putting the finishing touches on the sports schedules for the 2020-21 season, a task that became a bit more problematic for spring sports since this year’s schedules were wiped out, throwing home-and-home series off track.

“The day part of my job hasn’t changed that much,” Heath said. “Not having events to supervise does get me home earlier.”

