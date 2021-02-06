Virtual meets, postponements and three tests a week: How NU men's gymnastics navigates an abnormal season

The Nebraska men's gymnastics team will board a plane this weekend for State College, Pennsylvania.
It will put the Huskers a step closer to competing against Penn State at noon Sunday, but as they recently learned, landing at the airport doesn't guarantee anything.
Less than two weeks ago, Big Ten preseason favorite Michigan arrived in Lincoln for a season-opening meet at the Devaney Sports Center only to see the event postponed after the University of Michigan halted all athletics for two weeks.
The postponement came less than 16 hours before the meet was to take place. Michigan jumped on a bus for Ann Arbor, and the Huskers' debut was put on hold.
It was another indicator of how abnormal the current college sports climate is amid the COVID-19 pandemic (Another: NU tried to schedule a virtual meet, the first of its kind, last week).
The Huskers, who opened the season at No. 4, will get a few smaller reminders when traveling to Penn State.
Typically, teams get a chance to work out in the arena they're going to compete in a day before a meet. That won't always be the case this year.
"Wherever you go, you'll go in that night maybe and stretch out and just get the kinks out after the flight or bus ride," NU coach Chuck Chmelka said. "We're not allowed to get into the venue that you'll compete in until warmups.
"That's a big difference as far as not being able touch the apparatus, figuring out the lighting, just stuff like that. Stuff that makes your mind at ease a little more."
Because gymnastics is a noncontact sport, gymnasts do not follow the same rigorous testing protocols like football, basketball and volleyball. The Huskers test three times a week, including within 24 hours of departure for a road meet.
Meal protocols for road events are determined by local health departments. Nebraska will be allowed to eat at a restaurant in State College this weekend as long as the gymnasts and coaches spread out.
But, "when the (Husker) women went to Michigan State, they had to get their stuff take-out and go eat in their rooms," Chmelka said.
When the Michigan men planned their trip to Nebraska, Wolverines coach Kurt Golder called Chmelka to ask if the restaurants in Lincoln were open. In Michigan, people are used to seeing restaurants closed under stricter health guidelines.
Despite the unsettledness, Chmelka said the Huskers have been able to put together strong practices.
Days before the Michigan meet, Chmelka said he felt the team was about three weeks behind in training just because of setbacks, pauses and restrictions linked to the pandemic. The Huskers used the past two weeks to play catch-up.
"The guys I think are more confident, they feel better about where they're at with stuff, and I think we made the best of kind of a crummy situation," Chmelka said.
Penn State opened the season ranked No. 6.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.