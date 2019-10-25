The 2020 Nebraska women's gymnastics schedule will include five home meets.
The Huskers will host Penn State on Jan. 16, Michigan on Jan. 30, Maryland on Feb. 8, Missouri on March 7 and Denver on March 14.
For the first time since 2008, the Huskers will not host a Masters Classic meet.
You have free articles remaining.
The Huskers will have two intrasquad meets (Nov. 22 and Dec. 21) before opening the season at BYU on Jan. 6.
January: 6—at BYU, 6:30 p.m.; 9—at Southern Utah, 1 p.m.; 16—Penn State, 6 p.m.; 30—at Michigan State, 1 p.m.; February: 8—Maryland, 7 p.m.; 16—at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.; 21—at Elevate the Stage, 6 p.m.; March: 7—Missouri, 7 p.m.; 14—Denver, 7 p.m.; 21—Big Ten Championships at Ohio State, TBA; April: 3-4—at NCAA Regionals, TBA; 17-18—NCAA Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, TBA.