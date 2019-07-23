York's Reed Malleck shot the lowest opening round in seven years the Nebraska Junior Amateur Championship to take the first-round lead Tuesday at Beatrice County Club.
Malleck made six birdies and one bogey during his 5-under round of 67, which is the lowest round since Mitchell Klooz of Laurel shot the same score at Norfolk Country Club in 2012. He made made birdies on Nos. 5 and 9 to turn in 34 on the front and made four more birdies on the back nine for a 33.
Lincoln’s Josh Bartels is just one stroke back after a 4-under 68, the only other round under par. Bartels finished runner-up at the 2019 Nebraska Junior Match Play and jumped out to the early lead, making an eagle-3 on the 579-yard par-5 fourth hole.
Omaha’s Josh Peters is in third place, after a round of even-par 72. Four players are tied for fourth at 2-over 74, including the 2019 Nebraska Junior Match Play Champion Luke Gutschewski of Elkhorn. Norfolk’s Jake Kluver, Cambridge Preston Carbaugh and Lincoln’s Connor Vandewege also shot 74.
The second round begins at 7 a.m. on Wednesday in Beatrice.