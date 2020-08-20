Without its top two players from last season, Southwest girls golf starts title defense on right foot

Southwest coach Jim Danson said Strickland called him about three weeks ago to tell him she wouldn’t be playing for Southwest.

“We had a nice conversation,” Danson said. “She has a blueprint for what she wants to do and what she wants to accomplish, and for me to be standing in the way of that to me would be a selfish thing.”

Danson respects her decision.

“Kate is a great golfer,” he said. “We miss her a lot. I would love to have her on my team, there is no question. But at the same time Kate has her own dreams and aspirations and that’s what she’s pursuing.”

Southwest won Thursday with a team score of 324. Omaha Westside was second at 337 and Elkhorn South was third at 350.

Kaitlyn Hanna, the Class A champion last year from Omaha Westside, was the individual champion with a score of 2-under-par 70. Ashley Tackett from Elkhorn South finished second with a 78.

Southwest’s Tatum Terwilliger and Neely Adler each both 79 to tie for third place. Adalia Maiyo from Lincoln Southeast also tied for third.