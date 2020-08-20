Without its top two players from last season, Southwest girls golf starts title defense on right foot

The news wasn’t good for the Lincoln Southwest girls golf team this summer when Kate Strickland, one of the best amateur players in the state, made the decision to not play high school golf this fall.
But it could end up being a great story if the Silver Hawks still had a good season and repeated as Class A state champion.
Southwest won state by 15 shots last year, but it'll be without two of its top players from that team: Strickland and Brynn Sundquist (graduated).
The Silver Hawks kept winning Thursday, taking the team title at the Lincoln East Invite at Holmes Golf Course in one of the first high school sporting events of the year.
Strickland was the Silver Hawks’ No. 1 player as both a freshman and sophomore, and finished in the top six at state each year. When she won Nebraska Women’s Match Play Championship in 2019 as a 15-year old she was the youngest champion in the event’s 96 year history.
Strickland still lives in Lincoln but is doing high school online and is not a student at Southwest. She’s chosen to focus on playing national junior golf events to help her in the college recruiting process. The junior events feature multiple day tournaments that are more similar to the college competition format. Strickland hasn’t committed to a college program yet.
Southwest coach Jim Danson said Strickland called him about three weeks ago to tell him she wouldn’t be playing for Southwest.
“We had a nice conversation,” Danson said. “She has a blueprint for what she wants to do and what she wants to accomplish, and for me to be standing in the way of that to me would be a selfish thing.”
Danson respects her decision.
“Kate is a great golfer,” he said. “We miss her a lot. I would love to have her on my team, there is no question. But at the same time Kate has her own dreams and aspirations and that’s what she’s pursuing.”
Southwest won Thursday with a team score of 324. Omaha Westside was second at 337 and Elkhorn South was third at 350.
Kaitlyn Hanna, the Class A champion last year from Omaha Westside, was the individual champion with a score of 2-under-par 70. Ashley Tackett from Elkhorn South finished second with a 78.
Southwest’s Tatum Terwilliger and Neely Adler each both 79 to tie for third place. Adalia Maiyo from Lincoln Southeast also tied for third.
Southwest may not have a player like Strickland capable of going really low to help the team score, but has several players of similar level. All five Southwest players finished in the top-10 Thursday.
“We definitely lost a few key players, but we also got some really good freshmen and so I’m feeling really good about that,” Terwilliger said. “We have a really deep lineup this year. Today our top five shot all within the range of 79 to 84, so we were really able to keep it close and keep it competitive.”
The other Silver Hawks in the top 10 were senior Sadie Steele (seventh), freshman Julia Hyten (eighth) and sophomore Alysen Sader (ninth).
It’s a significant loss that Strickland isn’t playing, but Danson thinks Southwest can still have a good season.
“Just because Kate is no longer with us doesn’t mean our goals have changed,” Danson said.
After the spring sports season was cancelled due to the pandemic, the players and coaches were thrilled to be on the course.
“It’s good to be out, and it was fun,” Danson said. “For us to come back on the golf course and see the chatter and see the competition and see the birdies and eagles and pars flying all over the place, it was great. The competitive juice really began to flow. This is really good.”
Lincoln East Invitational, 8.20
Lincoln East Invitational, 8.20
Lincoln East Invitational, 8.20
Lincoln East Invitational, 8.20
Lincoln East Invitational, 8.20
Lincoln East Invitational, 8.20
Lincoln East Invitational, 8.20
Lincoln East Invitational, 8.20
Lincoln East Invitational, 8.20
Lincoln East Invitational, 8.20
Lincoln East Invitational, 8.20
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!