Watch now: Lincoln East continues big turnaround season with girls golf district championship

“It kind of felt like I was holding my breath because I haven’t played this consistent before, but it was fun not blowing up on holes,” Baumgart said.

Sadie Steele from Southwest finished second.

East was led by Honnens in third place with an 83. Johnsen finished fourth with an 84.

Johnsen is a big part of the Spartans’ improvement, with her scores being about 10 shots better this year.

She improved so much that this summer she could hang with her dad, Bill, on the course.

“I had a lot of fun because I was beating him and his friends,” Johnsen said. “They thought that was really funny, but at the same they didn’t like it.”

Johnsen only began playing when she was a freshmen, so it’s impressive she is where she is now. Her fourth-place finish was the best of her career.

“I knew because I started really late in my life that I wasn’t going to be as good, but I definitely enjoy holding a little bit of medal,” Johnsen said.

Johnsen has been on the varsity three years, but the past two weeks were the first time she’s been on a team that’s won a tournament.