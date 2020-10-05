Watch now: Lincoln East continues big turnaround season with girls golf district championship

The big program turnaround season for the Lincoln East girls golf team now includes winning a district championship for the first time in at least 10 years.
And the Spartans will head to next week’s state tournament having won their last two tournaments: conference and districts.
The Spartans have made a lot of improvement from last season when East finished 11th of the 12 teams at the state meet and didn’t have a player in the top 30 at state.
On Monday, East had four golfers in the top 10 at districts.
“Last year we were just kind of an iffy team, and this year we definitely got a lot better with freshman Elly Honnens coming in,” said East senior Elly Johnsen. “It’s really exciting for us.”
East won the A-3 district championship at Highlands Golf Course with team score of 341. The top three teams qualify for state, with Omaha Marian (343) and Lincoln Southwest (349) also qualifying from the district. Southwest made state despite having one of its best players out with an injury. The top 10 individuals also make state.
Omaha Marian junior Jeslynn Baumgart was the individual champion with a 6-over-par 78.
Baumgart won by five shots, and her round was going so well that hitting her tee shot in the thick rough on the final hole didn’t cost her a chance to win. It was her first win of the season. And because East and Southwest were seeded higher in the tournament, Baumgart was surprised to win.
“It kind of felt like I was holding my breath because I haven’t played this consistent before, but it was fun not blowing up on holes,” Baumgart said.
Sadie Steele from Southwest finished second.
East was led by Honnens in third place with an 83. Johnsen finished fourth with an 84.
Johnsen is a big part of the Spartans’ improvement, with her scores being about 10 shots better this year.
She improved so much that this summer she could hang with her dad, Bill, on the course.
“I had a lot of fun because I was beating him and his friends,” Johnsen said. “They thought that was really funny, but at the same they didn’t like it.”
Johnsen only began playing when she was a freshmen, so it’s impressive she is where she is now. Her fourth-place finish was the best of her career.
“I knew because I started really late in my life that I wasn’t going to be as good, but I definitely enjoy holding a little bit of medal,” Johnsen said.
Johnsen has been on the varsity three years, but the past two weeks were the first time she’s been on a team that’s won a tournament.
The other East players that made the team score were Kaitlyn Dumler in fifth and Isabel Knutson in ninth. And even the Spartans’ fifth player, Avery Van Horn, had a very memorable round. She made a hole-in-one on No. 12, and her parents and grandparents saw her first career ace.
East co-coach Brian Bullington said the three returning varsity players have improved by an average of about six shots per round from last year.
“This is one of the best seasons we’ve had for a very long time,” Bullington said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.
