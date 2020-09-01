Thunderbolts' Kolbas fires a 67 to cruise to Pius X Shootout title

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAGLE — Nicole Kolbas' final putt Tuesday at Woodland Hills sealed an impressive 5-under-par 67.

In girls golf, that's a heck of a score.

And yet after her round at the Lincoln Pius X Shootout, the Thunderbolt sophomore was thinking that she left a 65 or 66 on the course after recording a pair of bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17.

"I definitely could have come in with a birdie and par on those two holes, but it's golf, right?" Kolbas said. "You never know what's going to happen, so that's where you have to start out with a grind and hopefully be enough.

"Yeah, it was a little frustrating, but I hung in there."

The positive: Kolbas won another tournament and did so in dominating fashion, winning by seven strokes over North Platte senior Baylee Steele. Her pitching game was strong, leaving her with manageable putts through the round.

And though Kolbas was looking for a better finish, she couldn't have asked for a better start.

Last year's Class A state runner-up eagled No. 1, a short par-4. Kolbas hit her drive into a bunker, but was in pin-high position. She chipped out of the sand, the ball hit the pin and fell in.