Thunderbolts' Kolbas fires a 67 to cruise to Pius X Shootout title

EAGLE — Nicole Kolbas' final putt Tuesday at Woodland Hills sealed an impressive 5-under-par 67.
In girls golf, that's a heck of a score.
And yet after her round at the Lincoln Pius X Shootout, the Thunderbolt sophomore was thinking that she left a 65 or 66 on the course after recording a pair of bogeys on Nos. 16 and 17.
"I definitely could have come in with a birdie and par on those two holes, but it's golf, right?" Kolbas said. "You never know what's going to happen, so that's where you have to start out with a grind and hopefully be enough.
"Yeah, it was a little frustrating, but I hung in there."
The positive: Kolbas won another tournament and did so in dominating fashion, winning by seven strokes over North Platte senior Baylee Steele. Her pitching game was strong, leaving her with manageable putts through the round.
And though Kolbas was looking for a better finish, she couldn't have asked for a better start.
Last year's Class A state runner-up eagled No. 1, a short par-4. Kolbas hit her drive into a bunker, but was in pin-high position. She chipped out of the sand, the ball hit the pin and fell in.
"It pumps you up a little bit, but then you have to tame yourself down a little bit and be like, 'OK, first hole, so now we've got 17 more to go,'" said Kolbas, who has gone under 70 twice in four tournaments this season.
She shot a 3-under 69 at Friday's Kearney Invitational at Awarii Dunes, but was edged by Steele's 68.
The two state title contenders were paired with each other Tuesday at Woodland Hills.
"It's always a blast playing with her and she's such a great competitor," Kolbas said. "I love playing with great players. They push me and make me want to do better, and yet be patient and learn a little bit about my game, as well."
Tuesday's field included multiple teams likely to contend for a state title in October. Millard North won with a 328, edging Pius X (329) by one stroke and North Platte (330) by two. Lincoln Southwest (345) was fourth.
