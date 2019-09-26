Nicole Kolbas grew up watching her mom play in golf tournaments. She grew up being pushed by her siblings, including her older brother Jason.
Now the Lincoln Pius X freshman is making a name for herself at the high school level.
Kolbas fired a 2-under-par 70, including a 32 on the front nine, to win the Spartan Invitational on Thursday at Highlands Golf Course.
With a shotgun start, Kolbas began on No. 8. Once she made the turn to No. 1, the freshman took control with five birdies in a seven-hole stretch to win the tourney by nine strokes.
"It's definitely a tough course and it's always windy out here," she said. "You got to place your shots right off the tee, and sometimes it gets me in the zone and everything just clicks."
Things have been clicking all season for Pius X's No. 1 golfer. Kolbas has been in contention in every tournament she has played and won the Kearney Invitational. She also shot a 70 at Highlands earlier this year at the Pius X meet.
Playing at a high level on the junior circuit helped prepare Kolbas for high school.
"Being a freshman, starting out on varsity is definitely a little stressful, but being able to play in the summer definitely helped me with confidence, treating it like another round," Kolbas said.
Steph Kolbas, Pius X's coach, said the mental game has been a big part of it for her daughter.
"Golf's a game of challenges," Steph Kolbas said. "It's one shot at a time, it doesn't always go the way you want and she has a demeanor on a course that's mature. She's a grinder."
Jason Kolbas, a junior at Pius X, tied for second at the Class A state tournament his freshman year.
"He pushes (Nicole)," Steph Kolbas said. "They grew up playing at Ager and they played tournaments together. He's genuinely a great role model for her and keeps her head in the game."
The Thunderbolts shot a 340, their second-lowest score of the year, and placed second at Thursday's meet. The Bolts also got a top-10 finish from senior Lauren Carr, who shot an 82 and took sixth.
For Nicole Kolbas, the biggest adjustment has been the team element.
"It's definitely different to play on a team, and I love it," she said. "You got to make sure you play well and everyone contributes and I've been happy I've been able to do that."
Papillion-La Vista won the tournament with a 331. Grand Island (350) was third and Lincoln East (355) was fourth.
Lincoln Southwest (384), which placed sixth, held out Kate Strickland and Brynn Sundquist because the two golfers are nearing their allotted nine high school tournaments.
Up next is the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament, which is Oct. 3 at Norfolk Country Club.