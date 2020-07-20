Thiele sisters advance to quarterfinals of women's match play

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An all-Thiele final is on the table at the Nebraska Women's Match Play Championship.

Lauren, the event's No. 1 seed, and Haley, the No. 2 seed, both won their first-round matches after finishing at the top of stroke play qualifying Monday at the Kearney Country Club.

Lauren Thiele, who will be a freshman this fall on the Nebraska women's golf team, defeated Omaha's Kristin Goertz 2 and 1 to advance to the quarterfinals, where she will face Omaha's Emily Karmazin.

Haley, who graduated from Nebraska this spring after four years with the golf team, downed Lincoln's Neely Adler 4 and 3 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Haley's quarterfinal match comes against Aurora's Danica Badura, who has already won the Nebraska girls match play and stroke play championships this summer.

The other quarterfinal matches feature Papillion's Sydney Taake against Snyder's Hannah Hunke, and Omaha's Katie Ruge against Chadron's Ricki Hickstein.

Quarterfinal and semifinal matches will be played Tuesday, with the 18-hole championship match set for Wednesday morning.

