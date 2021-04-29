Taking advantage of course conditions, Pius X breaks through to win loaded Capital City Invite

The sun was out and it was warm. No clouds. Your typical breezy Nebraska afternoon.

Those make for good golfing conditions, and for the Lincoln Pius X boys, they were conditions for a "breakthrough" win.

Led by Jason Kolbas' 70, the Thunderbolts fired a 297 to win Thursday's Capital City Invitational, the largest tournament of the season ahead of state, at Pioneers Golf Course.

With 23 teams in the field, including Nos. 2-23 in the Class A team differential point standings, the tournament included teams and golfers with state title hopes.

"This is huge," said Kolbas, who placed third. "We've been talking for the past five tournaments we've played in and we've come close. We've been second and third all the time, and today was finally our breakthrough day.

"As a team I think this is going to uplift us a lot and kind of show some guys that we can still go low."

Pius X was the only team to break 300. Creighton Prep carded a 300 to finish second and Lincoln East (300) was third despite not having its No. 1 golfer, Will Topolski, who sat out because of a back injury.

Thursday's team showing — three Spartans shot 76 or lower — was a confidence-booster for East.