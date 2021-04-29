Taking advantage of course conditions, Pius X breaks through to win loaded Capital City Invite

The sun was out and it was warm. No clouds. Your typical breezy Nebraska afternoon.
Those make for good golfing conditions, and for the Lincoln Pius X boys, they were conditions for a "breakthrough" win.
Led by Jason Kolbas' 70, the Thunderbolts fired a 297 to win Thursday's Capital City Invitational, the largest tournament of the season ahead of state, at Pioneers Golf Course.
With 23 teams in the field, including Nos. 2-23 in the Class A team differential point standings, the tournament included teams and golfers with state title hopes.
"This is huge," said Kolbas, who placed third. "We've been talking for the past five tournaments we've played in and we've come close. We've been second and third all the time, and today was finally our breakthrough day.
"As a team I think this is going to uplift us a lot and kind of show some guys that we can still go low."
Pius X was the only team to break 300. Creighton Prep carded a 300 to finish second and Lincoln East (300) was third despite not having its No. 1 golfer, Will Topolski, who sat out because of a back injury.
Thursday's team showing — three Spartans shot 76 or lower — was a confidence-booster for East.
"We're probably capable of playing a lot better, even without our best player," said senior Charlie Larson, who shot a 70 to place second. "But it's good that we came out and put something together even though (Will's) gone."
Larson stepped up in a big way. His best score of the season coming into the Capital City meet was 76. He birdied the first two holes, "so I kind of knew I was playing well from there," East's No. 2 golfer said.
Larson, Kolbas and many others took advantage of the warm conditions Thursday. The ball traveled a lot further, and it was the best tournament weatherwise of the season, Kolbas said.
"It's sunny, no clouds, a little bit of wind," Kolbas said. "It's perfect."
Only one competitor went lower than Kolbas and Larson — Grand Island's top golfer, Marcus Holling. The junior fired a 2-under 69 to win his first tournament of the season. His best score coming in was a 74 at Riverside Golf Course in Grand Island.
"I definitely hit a lot more greens today and I chipped very well, had some putts roll in," Holling said. "A lot of stuff went well for me today."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.