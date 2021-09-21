Strickland's afternoon includes LPS title, and a visit to the range afterward to iron out her long game

Kate Strickland made her final putt to wrap up another tournament title Tuesday at the LPS Championships.
The Lincoln Southwest senior, however, had more work to do. Not completely satisfied with her performance at Highlands Golf Course, Strickland grabbed a bucket of balls and headed to the driving range after her round. Then she went back and got another bucket.
This — taking swings and making tweaks on the range after winning a tournament — is nothing unusual for the Oral Roberts pledge, who is always looking for ways to better her game.
“I have many times,” said Strickland, who shot a 74 to win by one stroke over Lincoln East’s Emma Moss.
“I did win today, but I just didn’t feel my game was very solid. I’m more concerned with just making sure that I’m ready for districts and conference and state.”
Strickland, who won this tournament as a freshman and sophomore, relied on her short game and approach shots to carry her on a windy afternoon. The driver, she will tell you, needed some extra attention, and that was her focus after the tournament as she got some advice from Highlands’ PGA Director of Instruction Shane Zywiec.
“He gave me some tips after the round on the range, and now we’re good,” Strickland said. “I made some adjustments and now I’m hitting back to what I usually hit it, so that’s good.”
So was leading Southwest to another team title. The Silver Hawks, one of the top teams in Class A, shot a 312. Three Silver Hawks — Strickland, Neely Adler (77) and Alysen Sander (79) — shot in the 70s.
Lincoln East (326) was second and Lincoln Southeast (362), playing without of its top golfers, was third.
The Spartans received a boost from Emma Moss, their No. 4 golfer. Aided by an eagle on No. 16 — golfers started on the back nine Tuesday — the junior carded a 75.
She hit that number by making a 10-foot par putt (which followed a birdie on No. 17) on the final hole.
“I really needed that, because I’m like, ‘If I don’t shoot my 75 here, I’ll probably cry or something,’” Moss said.
Moss’ score boosted a Spartan lineup that has the depth to finish strong at the state tournament next month. East entered the week third in Class A in points differential, behind Millard North and Southwest.
“We definitely have lot of competition and we always push each other to do better,” Moss said. “I think that’s the best part.”
