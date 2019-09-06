Lincoln Southwest's Kate Strickland shot a 39 on the front nine at Riverside Golf Course in Grand Island, but it was down the stretch that Strickland pulled away from the field.
The sophomore tallied 33 strokes on the back nine, finishing as the only golfer at Friday's Grand Island Invitational to shoot under 40 on both the front and back nines. Strickland finished in first with a 72, and Lincoln Southeast's Ansley Sothan had a 76 for second.
Strickland birdied par-3 Nos. 10 and 14 before finishing with a bogey on the par-5 18th.
Sothan made a late run with a birdie on the 18th, but Strickland was too far out in front.
Brynn Sundquist added a fourth-place finish for the Silver Hawks with an 82, and Neely Adler added the third LSW top-10 finish with an 83 to finish sixth, helping Lincoln Southwest to the team title with an overall 327. Sadie Steele rounded out the top 15 for Lincoln Southwest with a 90.
Lincoln Pius X finished second with a 360 and was led by Coco Kolbas' 80 for third place. Lauren Karr added a seventh-place finish with an 83.
Lincoln East took fifth with a 394, and Southeast took seventh with a 413.
Outside Sothan's second-place finish for the Knights, Adalia Maiyo finished ninth with an 86. Kaitlyn Dumler led East with an 89 for 12th place.
Lincoln Northeast also competed, finishing 12th in the 13-team field.