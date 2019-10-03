A pair of top-three finishes helped lift the Lincoln Southwest girls golf team to the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship Thursday at Norfolk Country Club.
Silver Hawk sophomore Kate Strickland was the only golfer to finish below 80, firing a 77 to capture top individual honors. Teammate Neely Adler, another sophomore, shot an 82 to take third.
Southwest shot a 354 and won the tournament by five strokes over Lincoln Pius X in a two-team battle. Kearney (389) was third, Lincoln East (394) was fourth, Grand Island (396) was fifth and Lincoln Southeast (404) was sixth.
Freshman Nicole Kolbas gave the Thunderbolts a boost, shooting an 81 to finish in second place. Teammate Lauren Carr (87) was fifth.
Lincoln Southeast's Adalia Maiyo shot an 87 to take fourth.
District competitions are set for Monday, before many of Thursday's golfers return to Norfolk Country Club for the Class A state tournament.
HAC TOURNAMENT
At Norfolk Country Club
TEAM SCORING: Lincoln Southwest 354, Lincoln Pius X 359, Kearney 389, Lincoln East 394, Grand Island 396, Lincoln Southeast 404, Fremont 414, Norfolk 442, Lincoln Northeast 452, Lincoln North Star 471, Lincoln High 504.
TOP FINISHERS: Strickland, Southwest, 77; Kolbas, Pius X, 81; Adler, Southwest, 82; Maiyo, Southeast, 87; Carr, Pius X, 87; Sothan, Southeast, 88; Edwards, Kearney, 92; Kuehn, Pius X, 92; White, Fremont, 93; Steele, Southwest, 94; Zoellner, Grand Island 94; Pehrson, Grand Island, 95; Knutson, East, 97; Dumler, East, 97; Miller, Fremont 98.