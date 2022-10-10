State golf roundup: LPX's Kolbas has 3 shot lead; Christian's Lovegrove pulling away

Nicole Kolbas is 18 holes away from history.

The Lincoln Pius X senior shot an even-par 72 Monday in the first round of the Class A girls state golf tournament and holds a three-shot lead heading into Tuesday's final round at Norfolk Country Club.

The two-time defending Class A champion, Kolbas is trying to become just the fourth girls golfer in Nebraska to win at least three individual titles, and only the second to do so in Class A. Lincoln Southeast's Angie Wilson won four in a row from 1985-88.

Speaking to Kolbas' dominance of the state meet the past few seasons, Monday marked the first time since her freshman year that the Indiana commit hasn't shot 71 or better at state.

Still, her 72 was good enough for a three-shot advantage over Millard North senior Izabella Pesicka. Lincoln Southwest freshman Eden Larson was another shot back after a 76. The only other golfer to break 80 Monday was Grand Island's Hailey Kenkel, who shot 78.

Doniphan-Trumbull's Danielle Lemek and Chadron's Susan Roll are the other girls golfers to win three or more titles. Lemek won four Class C titles in a row from 2008-11, while Roll won three straight from 1982-84.

In the team race, the three favorites separated themselves from the pack.

Led by Pesicka, Millard North shot 325. Lincoln Southwest sits second with a 326, and Lincoln East, is third after a 330. Millard North and Lincoln East are seeking their first girls golf titles, while Southwest is trying to go back-to-back while winning for the fourth time in the past five years.

Lovegrove leads in Class C: Lincoln Christian's Olivia Lovegrove carried her stellar play from districts into the state meet, firing a 2-under 70 at Elks Country Club in Columbus to take a whopping nine-shot lead into the final round of the Class C state tournament.

Lovegrove, who shot 65 last week at the C-1 district meet, was bogey-free until the 18th hole. The junior birdied three of her first seven holes to jump to the front of the pack and stay there the entire day.

Broken Bow's Camryn Johnson shot 79 to finish the day in second place. The Indians, seeking their third consecutive state title, hold a 16-shot lead in the team race after shooting 348. Minden was second with a 364, and Scotus Central Catholic third with a 379.

Lincoln Lutheran finished Monday in 11th place after a 402, with Lincoln Christian 13th after a 415. Lincoln Christian's Maya Kuszak put herself in position for a top-15 finish and a state medal Tuesday after her 90 left her tied for 17th place.

Defending champ on top in Class B: Elkhorn North junior Julia Karmazin shot a 1-under 71 to take a four-shot lead in Class B at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

Karmazin's round featured four birdies and three bogeys, and left her four clear of Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley. Omaha Duchesne's Whitney Dahir was another shot back in third.

Waverly's junior Tia Phaisan was tied for fourth after a 79.

Karmazin is seeking to become the first back-to-back Class B champion since Sabrina King won for Gering in 2009 and Scottsbluff in 2010.

In the team race, Omaha Duchesne's 320 was three shots better than Scottsbluff's 323 as the two programs pulled away from the pack.

Duchesne and Scottsbluff have combined to win eight of the last nine Class B titles, with Elkhorn North stopping a string of eight in a row by the schools last season.

Beatrice was fifth, York seventh, Norris 10th, and Waverly 11th after the first round. Beatrice's Kiera Paquette was tied for seventh after an 82.

Check back for updates to this story