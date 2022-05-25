State golf roundup: Eight is great for Norris, which races away from Omaha Skutt for Class B state title

After returning every player from last year's team that finished third at state, and after putting in many more rounds of golf in the summer, Coach James Myers had quite the challenge for his Norris boys golf team.

The goal, he told them, was to win every tournament this spring.

The Titans came close, winning eight of 10, and No. 8 is as good as it gets.

Norris came out on fire during Wednesday's final round of the Class B tournament to run away with the state title at Scotts Bluff Country Club in Scottsbluff.

"That's the most important thing, is we won the one at the end," Myers said. "I'm just so proud of these guys. They've worked so hard, they had so much fun and they did it the right way.

"They just were the best team and that's what matters most."

After firing a first-round 304, Norris entered the second round with a three-stroke edge over Omaha Skutt. The Titans scorched the course Wednesday, shooting a 294, which tied for the second-lowest round in school history. The Titans won by 29 strokes and their 598 total is among the lowest scores in Class B state history.

"With that three-stroke lead, we wanted to treat the front nine like it was a dual," Myers said. "Dominate the front nine and we'll see where we're at. And we can either play the back end conservatively or keep putting the pedal to the metal. We were playing so well. We were hitting fairways, we were avoiding penalties and we were making birdies left and right."

Four of Norris' five golfers medaled, including the Thurber brothers. Logan, a senior, shot a 146 to finish third, and Carson, a sophomore, shot a 148 to tie for fourth.

Senior Brock Rowley carded a 149, including a final-round 72, to place sixth, and junior Travis Tilford (156) tied for 12th. Alex Combs was just one shot from being the fifth Titan to medal.

Norris won its first state title since 2012, and Myers credits the team's work ethic, especially in the offseason, and assistant coach Tyler Ehresman, who played an integral part in the team's success.

Medalist honors went to Omaha Skutt's William Mullin, who won in a playoff over Mount Michael's Jacob Goertz.

Four bogeys on the back nine by Mullin allowed Goertz to jump into contention, but Mullin pulled through on the first playoff hole. Both players shot a 143.

Palmyra junior wins Class C: Palmyra junior Noah Carpenter won in a playoff over Mitchell sophomore Cael Peters to claim the Class C championship at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Peters rallied with a second-round 75, while Carpenter shot an 80. Both golfers finished at 155. Carpenter birdied two playoff holes to prevail.

Columbus Scotus maintained its lead throughout the tournament to take its first team title since 1981. The Shamrocks shot a 640 to win by 31 strokes over Doniphan-Trumbull.

Overton rallies to win Class D: Overton trailed North Platte St. Pat's by 23 shots entering the final round, but posted a 337 on the second day to win by three over the defending state champion Irish in the Class D meet at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.

Overton recorded a two-day total of 681, while North Platte St. Pat's had 684.

St. Pat's had the top two finishers. Senior Teegan Sonneman shot a two-round 149 to win by two strokes over teammate Connor Hasenauer (151).

Pender freshman Zaybreon Hansen carded a 154 to take third.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com.

