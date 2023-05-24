With a gold medal up for grabs in the Panhandle, two area golfers broke off from the pack.

Beatrice's Treyton Baehr was the last one standing in a competitive individual race, topping Norris' Travis Tilford on the second playoff hole of the Class B state golf tournament Wednesday in Gering.

Both players finished with a two-round total of even-par 144 at Monument Shadows Golf Course, setting up the one-on-one showdown. Baehr was tied for first with York's Ryan Seevers after firing a 2-under 70 on Tuesday. Tilford used a pair of steady 72s to make the playoff.

The race was tight. Four golfers finished within five shots of the leaders: Norris' Carson Thurber, and York duo Ryan Seevers and Elijah Jensen.

York is the Class B team champion, running away from Norris behind four top-10 finishers. The Dukes finished eight strokes clear of Norris with a two-day total of 593.

Sophomore nabs title

An underclassman held off two seniors to win the Class C title at Elks Country Club in Columbus.

Kearney Catholic sophomore Jackson Dunham shot 3-over 75 on Wednesday to hold off charges from Grand Island Central Catholic's Bowdie Fox and Palmyra's Noah Carpenter. Dunham's two-day total was 149, followed by Fox (152) and Carpenter (154).

Dunham led the Stars' bid for a team title. They won in 320 strokes, beating Grand Island CC by three strokes. The Stars' next-best score came from freshman Nash Malone (160).

Pendragons run away

Pender cruised to a team title behind Quinton Heineman and Layton Gralheer, winning by 11 shots.

Heineman (152) and Gralheer (153) finished second and third, respectively, in leading the Pendragons' effort at Lake Maloney Golf Course in North Platte.

