The Lincoln Southwest girls golf team had three golfers shoot 81 or better en route to first place at the LPS Championships on Tuesday at Highlands Golf Course.
The Silver Hawks scored 327, winning by 34 shots over second-place Lincoln East (361). Lincoln Southeast was third at 366.
Kate Strickland secured another victory for Southwest. The Silver Hawk sophomore shot a 71 to win the tournament by four shots.
You have free articles remaining.
Lincoln Southeast sophomore Ansley Sothan shot a 75 to take second. Southwest's Brynn Sundquist (76) was third and Neely Adler (81) was fourth.
Southeast's Adalia Mayio (82) rounded out the top five.
Several teams will now turn their attention to Thursday's Lincoln East tournament, which includes several of the state's top squads, at Highlands.