NORFOLK — Neely Adler is Lincoln Southwest’s No. 3 golfer.
But the sophomore is more than that. She’s the team anchor, Southwest coach Jim Danson will tell you.
The Silver Hawks’ anchor came through in a big way at the Class A girls state golf tournament Tuesday at Norfolk Country Club.
Adler’s final-round score of 81 and a second-place finish from senior Brynn Sundquist in unfavorable conditions helped lift Lincoln Southwest to its second straight state championship and third in five years.
“I have always said for all of us to do well, Neely is my anchor,” Danson said. “If she gives me anywhere from high 70s to low 80s, we have an enormous opportunity to win. Once again she came through when it really mattered.”
Southwest shot a two-day total of 665, besting second-place North Platte by 15 strokes.
Omaha Westside sophomore Kaitlyn Hanna won her second state championship. She shot an 80 on the final day and a 152 for the tournament.
Sundquist and Lincoln Pius X’s Nicole Kolbas each shot 160 for the tournament and tied for second. Adler shot a 162 to place fifth.
The golfers’ biggest challenger Tuesday was the wind. It whipped around all day, reaching gusts of 40 mph, while temperatures hovered in the 40s and low 50s.
“I mean, I’m glad that we went 36 (holes),” Danson, referring to last year’s rain-shortened tournament. “I’m not going to complain, but wow, it was tough. I’ve never seen this golf course tougher than what it was today.”
Adler said she has never played in wind like Tuesday.
“I would stand up to the ball and would be like, 'I can’t hit right now,’” she said. “You just had to stop and wait a couple seconds hoping it would die down, but it never did.”
Six golfers shot in the 70s on Monday, and none on Tuesday. Three golfers — Hanna, Kolbas and Adler — shot 81 or better in the final round.
Adler said she thought she could have shot better, but was happy with how her season finished after missing some time earlier for medical reasons.
“Considering what I went through, I think I did really well for missing two tournaments,” she said. “I know I wish I would have not missed those, but I think considering that I did, it helped a lot and helped me grow as a person.”
Southwest sophomore Kate Strickland tied for sixth with a 163, and Sadie Steele was 21st with a 180. The Silver Hawk lineup also includes freshman Tatum Terwilliger.
Hanna, who entered the day with a four-stroke lead, weathered the conditions to repeat as the individual champion.
Hanna finished her round with four pars, and nearly made birdie on the par-5 18th after landing her approach shot within 5 feet of the cup. The end of her round included multiple save putts of about 4 feet, including one on No. 16 after she nearly drove her tee shot to the green with the wind at her back.
“(The conditions) were tough, especially going into all the different holes, wind coming at you all different angles,” Hanna said. “Going into the wind, especially with my draw, it carried a lot more, so it was really course management today.”
Hanna tied Omaha Marian’s Jalea Culliver for the crown in last year’s weather-shortened tournament. She gets this one all to herself.
“(It) feels great because all that hard work that I’ve put in this summer, through these years, it finally paid off,” Hanna said.