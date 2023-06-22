One Lincoln Southeast Knight got the better of another Thursday to win the Nebraska Junior Match Play title.

Southeast junior-to-be Owen Tucker won the final three holes of the match to overtake his classmate and teammate Thomas Bryson, winning 2 and 1 at Wayne Country Club.

The championship victory completed an impressive run through the 32-player bracket for Tucker, who was the No. 8 seed.

TUCKER WINS!!!🏆@OwenTucker25 sinks his sixth birdie of the day to win the 34th Nebraska Junior Match Play Championship 2&1 over @ThomasBryson_!#NebJrMP pic.twitter.com/Am7foVUkSs — #NebGolf (@NGAgolf) June 22, 2023

He defeated York's Ryan Seevers in the first round, Omaha's Jacob Goertz in the round of 16, defending champion and top-seeded Jackson Benge of Omaha in the quarterfinals, and this year's Class A state champion Porter Topp in the semifinals before knocking off Bryson for the championship.

Seevers finished third in Class B this spring while Goertz was 11th. Benge, in addition to being the event's defending champion, finished third in the Class A state meet, with he and Topp helping Omaha Westside to the team title.

Bryson finished second in the junior match play last summer, shortly after winning the Class A state title as a freshman.

Both Tucker and Bryson are part of the field for next week's Nebraska Match Play Championship, which begins Monday at Beatrice Country Club.

