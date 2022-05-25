 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Southeast freshman Thomas Bryson wins Class A state crown; East outduels Westside for team title

  • Updated
  • 0
Class A state golf, 5.25

Lincoln Southeast's Thomas Bryson watches his tee shot land during the final round of the Class A boys state golf tournament Wednesday in Norfolk.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

NORFOLK — Thomas Bryson walked off the 18th green Wednesday with a two-shot lead at the Class A boys state golf tournament.

Though he began the day in second place, a bit of a quirk in the meet format meant the Lincoln Southeast freshman had to wait more than an hour to see if his lead would hold up.

It did.

A day after shooting a 3-under-par 69, Bryson followed with an even-par 72 on a chilly and overcast day to earn medalist honors at Norfolk Country Club. He had to hold off first-day leader Thomas Gatlin of Lincoln East, who pulled to within one shot after a birdie on No. 13.

Bryson made two birdies Wednesday. The second came on the par-3 No. 17, where Bryson stuck his tee shot to within 2 feet of the cup. He nearly shot under par for the round, but his par putt on the par-5 18th hole lipped out.

Bryson is the first golfer from Lincoln Southeast to win a state title since Trent Price in 2005.

People are also reading…

Gatlin made about a 5-foot putt on No. 18 to help Lincoln East seal the team title by one shot over Omaha Westside. The Warriors had a one-shot lead late in the round, but the Spartans made a late push to win their first title since 2017.

Check back later for photos and updates to this story

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB suspends Yankees Josh Donaldson for 'inappropriate comments'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News