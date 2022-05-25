Southeast freshman Thomas Bryson wins Class A state crown; East outduels Westside for team title

NORFOLK — Thomas Bryson walked off the 18th green Wednesday with a two-shot lead at the Class A boys state golf tournament.

Though he began the day in second place, a bit of a quirk in the meet format meant the Lincoln Southeast freshman had to wait more than an hour to see if his lead would hold up.

It did.

A day after shooting a 3-under-par 69, Bryson followed with an even-par 72 on a chilly and overcast day to earn medalist honors at Norfolk Country Club. He had to hold off first-day leader Thomas Gatlin of Lincoln East, who pulled to within one shot after a birdie on No. 13.

Bryson made two birdies Wednesday. The second came on the par-3 No. 17, where Bryson stuck his tee shot to within 2 feet of the cup. He nearly shot under par for the round, but his par putt on the par-5 18th hole lipped out.

Bryson is the first golfer from Lincoln Southeast to win a state title since Trent Price in 2005.

Gatlin made about a 5-foot putt on No. 18 to help Lincoln East seal the team title by one shot over Omaha Westside. The Warriors had a one-shot lead late in the round, but the Spartans made a late push to win their first title since 2017.

