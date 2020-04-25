Senior Salutes: For York golfer Reed Malleck, nothing topped playing for his school and hometown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Golf hasn't stopped for Reed Malleck.

Though the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down a lot of things, golf courses in Nebraska remain open. So Malleck's been taking advantage of the weather, getting 18 holes in, sometimes 36.

If things clear up by the summer, Malleck will play in some Nebraska Golf Association and out-of-state events. His playing career will continue at Nebraska and possibly beyond.

So, yeah, golf will continue. But the cancellation of spring sports still stings.

"That one hurt a lot because it was the last time I was going to be able to play for my school and my town and play with Dad (Dan) coaching me," said Malleck, who placed fourth at last year's Class B state tournament. "There's something different about playing for your school and your hometown than there is going out in the summer and playing. It's just a different feeling. There's a lot of pride that goes into it."

Malleck said he hasn't played in a competitive tournament in more than six months. He's hoping to take part in the Nebraska Match Play and Nebraska State Amateur events this summer. He's planning to play in some out-of-state tournaments, too.