Senior Salutes: For York golfer Reed Malleck, nothing topped playing for his school and hometown

Golf hasn't stopped for Reed Malleck.
Though the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down a lot of things, golf courses in Nebraska remain open. So Malleck's been taking advantage of the weather, getting 18 holes in, sometimes 36.
If things clear up by the summer, Malleck will play in some Nebraska Golf Association and out-of-state events. His playing career will continue at Nebraska and possibly beyond.
So, yeah, golf will continue. But the cancellation of spring sports still stings.
"That one hurt a lot because it was the last time I was going to be able to play for my school and my town and play with Dad (Dan) coaching me," said Malleck, who placed fourth at last year's Class B state tournament. "There's something different about playing for your school and your hometown than there is going out in the summer and playing. It's just a different feeling. There's a lot of pride that goes into it."
Malleck said he hasn't played in a competitive tournament in more than six months. He's hoping to take part in the Nebraska Match Play and Nebraska State Amateur events this summer. He's planning to play in some out-of-state tournaments, too.
Malleck traveled the country last summer, playing in Colorado, Florida and Maine. His strong summer led to a scholarship offer from Nebraska. A dream come true, Malleck says.
"That was a really cool moment," Malleck said of the offer from NU coach Mark Hankins. "I had some really good offers (from other schools), but Nebraska was still a place that I wanted to at least have the option to go to, and it's always been a dream of mine, and when he offered it, it kind of felt surreal."
With no high school season, Malleck is turning some of his attention to getting ready for Nebraska. He'll represent York wearing Husker red, eager to get back into tournament mode.
"I have some competitive juices flowing," he said.
— Clark Grell
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.