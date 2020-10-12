Scottsbluff in Class B, Broken Bow in Class C out to big leads at state golf

Scottsbluff handled windy conditions at Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering to take a 21-stroke lead after the first round of the Class B girls golf tournament.

The defending champion Bearcats, who have won eight of the last 17 Class B titles, shot 354 to outdistance second-place Omaha Duchesne's 375. First-year school Elkhorn North was another 13 shots back.

All five Scottsbluff golfers were in the top 13 after the first 18 holes.

Elkhorn North freshman Julia Karmazin was the only golfer to break 80, with her 5-over-par 77, giving her a four-shot lead over Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley.

Karmazin was 3-under through her first 10 holes.

York's Riley Stuhr was tied for sixth after an 89. The Dukes were fifth in the team race with a 419.

Class C

Defending champion Lynzi Becker of Cozad was tied for the lead after the first round of the Class C girls state golf tournament in Columbus.

Becker and Boone Central’s Abbigail Broderson, who finished second to Becker in 2019, both shot 5-over 77s at Elks Country Club.