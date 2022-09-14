Prep golf results, 9/14

Girls golf
NORFOLK INVITATIONAL
At Norfolk CC
TEAM SCORES: Millard North 319, Lincoln East 330, Lincoln Southwest 335, Omaha Marian 338, Lincoln Pius X 364, Elkhorn South 367, Papillion-La Vista South 376, Kearney 382, Omaha Westside 386, Columbus 388, Norfolk 394, Fremont 396, Millard West 397, Grand Island 401, Papillion-La Vista 418.
TOP FINISHERS: 1. Kolbas, Lincoln Pius X, 72; 2. Kenkel, Grand Island, 72; 3. Pesicka, Millard North, 75; 4. Honnens, Lincoln East, 77; 5. Lee, Millard North, 79; 6. Lasso, Columbus, 80; 7. Wisdom, Millard North, 82; 8. Terwilliger, Lincoln Southwest, 83; 9. Scott, Millard North, 83; 10. Schoemaker, Lincoln East, 83.
OTHER NOTABLES: Sander, Lincoln Southwest, 83; Larson, Lincoln Southwest, 84; Van Horn, Lincoln East, 84; Hyten, Lincoln Southwest, 85; Elgert, Lincoln East, 86; Bayne, Lincoln East, 89; Larsen, Lincoln Pius X, 90; Ball, Lincoln Southwest, 91.