Prep glance: Westside's Hanna outduels Southwest's Strickland in East Tee-Off tourney

Strickland used her junior year to focus on a college recruiting process affected by COVID-19, using the time to play from college-level distances to attract more Division I interest. She also played in tournaments on Arizona's Cactus Tour over the winter and spring, and her growth in the game led to a full-ride scholarship offer to Oral Roberts.

"It was a really hard decision for me just because there were so many factors with recruiting," Strickland said of her decision to not play high school last year. But this year, "I wanted to come back and win another state championship with my teammates. That's the goal. It means a lot to me to be back."

Strickland, the Silver Hawks' captain this fall, committed to Oral Roberts, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in July. It's an area she knows well. Most of her family is in Oklahoma.

"I was over the moon," Strickland said of the offer. "I was so excited for that and thankful for the opportunity."

Lincoln East was aided by three top-10 finishers. Elly Honnens (79), Kaitlyn Dumler (79) and Emma Moss (79) finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.

Lincoln Southeast's Ansley Sothan shot a 76 to take third, and teammate Adalia Maiyo was fourth with a 78.