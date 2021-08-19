Prep glance: Westside's Hanna outduels Southwest's Strickland in East Tee-Off tourney

Two of the state's top high school golfers went swing for swing Thursday at Holmes Golf Course.
Not a bad way to kick off the 2021 girls golf season.
Omaha Westside's Kaitlyn Hanna, who recently committed to Iowa, shot a 5-under 67 to capture the Lincoln East Tee-Off Classic title. The two-time Class A state champion held off Lincoln Southwest senior Kate Strickland, who shot a 68 and placed second.
Hanna's round included a 33 on the front nine.
Strickland's strong round helped lift the Silver Hawks to the team championship. Southwest shot a 314 to finish ahead of Lincoln East (319) and Elkhorn South (331).
"It was a good start," Southwest coach Jim Danson said. "We just want to have a very good start to the season, and today, we won, but it just felt like not everything was clicking the way I wanted it to. It's early, no doubt about that, but my expectations are pretty high.
"I was proud of their effort."
Strickland is back with the Silver Hawks after taking a year off from high school competition.
"I believe Kate is one of the best golfers in the state of Nebraska, and anytime you can have a caliber of a player like Kate coming back to you, we are truly blessed to have a talent like that," Danson said.
Strickland used her junior year to focus on a college recruiting process affected by COVID-19, using the time to play from college-level distances to attract more Division I interest. She also played in tournaments on Arizona's Cactus Tour over the winter and spring, and her growth in the game led to a full-ride scholarship offer to Oral Roberts.
"It was a really hard decision for me just because there were so many factors with recruiting," Strickland said of her decision to not play high school last year. But this year, "I wanted to come back and win another state championship with my teammates. That's the goal. It means a lot to me to be back."
Strickland, the Silver Hawks' captain this fall, committed to Oral Roberts, located in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in July. It's an area she knows well. Most of her family is in Oklahoma.
"I was over the moon," Strickland said of the offer. "I was so excited for that and thankful for the opportunity."
Lincoln East was aided by three top-10 finishers. Elly Honnens (79), Kaitlyn Dumler (79) and Emma Moss (79) finished fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively.
Lincoln Southeast's Ansley Sothan shot a 76 to take third, and teammate Adalia Maiyo was fourth with a 78.
Monarch Invitational: Nicole Kolbas, the defending Class A state champion, started the year off strong for Lincoln Pius X by winning a one-hole playoff over Millard North's Katie Ruge at the Monarch Invitational at the Johnny Goodman Golf Course in Omaha. She shot a 71 to lead the Thunderbolts, who finished fifth with a score of 363. Millard North took the team title at 317.
SOFTBALL
Lincoln Southeast 10, Lincoln High 0: Alexis Hubbard and Clair Provancha combined for a four-inning no-hitter for Lincoln Southeast at Doris Bair Complex. Hubbard, Alyvia Bollen and Katelyn Neumayer each hit homers for the Knights.