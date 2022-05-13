 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep glance: Topolski shoots 73 to lead East to fourth place at Norfolk invite

Will Topolski finished with a 1-over 73 Friday at the Norfolk Country Club to lead Lincoln East to a fourth-place finish in a stacked Norfolk Invitational.

Topolski finished in a tie for sixth. Ben Lemke added a 77 and Parker Bunting a 78 to add to the Spartans total. Thomas Gatlin rounded out Lincoln East with a 79 as the Spartans shot an overall 307.

Creighton Prep took the team title with a 303 and playoff victory over Elkhorn South. Kearney's Cole Feddersen won the individual title with a 1-under 71.

