Prep glance: Topolski shoots 73 to lead East to fourth place at Norfolk invite

Welcome to Episode 30 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
Will Topolski finished with a 1-over 73 Friday at the Norfolk Country Club to lead Lincoln East to a fourth-place finish in a stacked Norfolk Invitational.
Topolski finished in a tie for sixth. Ben Lemke added a 77 and Parker Bunting a 78 to add to the Spartans total. Thomas Gatlin rounded out Lincoln East with a 79 as the Spartans shot an overall 307.
Creighton Prep took the team title with a 303 and playoff victory over Elkhorn South. Kearney's Cole Feddersen won the individual title with a 1-under 71.