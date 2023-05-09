The Norris boys won the Waverly Invitational by 13 strokes at Crooked Creek Golf Course.

The Titans had three golfers record top-five finishes: Carson Thurber (first place, 74 strokes); Travis Tilford (fourth, 76) and Connor Roche (fifth, 77). Beatrice's Trey Beahr also shot 74 but lost a tiebreaker to Thurber.

Wahoo's Luke Specht finished third, shooting 75.

Elkhorn North finished second with 319 strokes, tying with Gretna. Wahoo had 330 and Crete rounded out the top five with 333.

TENNIS: The Pius X girls tennis duals invitational almost beat the rain, but couldn't finish the championship match. Before play was wiped out, the Bolts lost the third-place match to Grand Island Central Catholic. Pius X defeated Columbus 5-0 in the first round and snuck by Brownell Talbot 3-2 in the semifinals.