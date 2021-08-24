Prep glance: Thunderbolts' Kolbas hits 50-foot putt to win Beatrice invite in playoff

The reigning Class A girls golf champion did it again Tuesday, this time with a little style.

Lincoln Pius X's Nicole Kolbas drained a 50-foot putt on the first playoff hole to defeat Millard North's Katie Ruge during the Beatrice Invitational at the Beatrice Country Club. It's the second time Kolbas has defeated the Millard North senior in a playoff this season after defeating Ruge at the Monarch Invitational on Aug. 19.

Kolbas shot a 73, while Millard North took the team title after shooting 302. The Thunderbolts posted a 357 for third.

Lincoln Southwest finished second overall (329) behind three top-10 finishers. Neely Adler led the Silver Hawks with a 78, while Lauryn Ball finishing seventh with an 82. Alysen Sander's 84 closed out the top 10.

