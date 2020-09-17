Prep glance: Thunderbolt golfer Kolbas gets another win despite field of top contenders

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nicole Kolbas continued her impressive season, this time at a sneak peek of the Class A girls state golf tournament.

The Lincoln Pius X sophomore fired a 1-over-par 73 to win the Norfolk Invitational on Thursday at the Norfolk Country Club. Kolbas won by four shots over two-time defending state champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside.

Other state contenders were near the top, too.

Millard North's Katie Ruge (78) placed third and teammate Bella Pesicka (80) was fourth. Lincoln East's Kaitlyn Dumler (83) was sixth.

Millard North won the 15-team tournament with a 330. Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X tied for second at 346 and Lincoln Southwest (352) tied for fifth.

The tournament featured many teams likely to contend for the state title at Norfolk Country Club in October.

FOOTBALL

For the second time this season, Crete has been stopped from making a road trip because of COVID-19.

The Cardinals (1-1) were supposed to play at Lexington on Friday, but their game was canceled on Thursday. Lexington will now host Central City, whose game at Boone Central was canceled.