Prep glance: Thunderbolt golfer Kolbas gets another win despite field of top contenders

Nicole Kolbas continued her impressive season, this time at a sneak peek of the Class A girls state golf tournament.
The Lincoln Pius X sophomore fired a 1-over-par 73 to win the Norfolk Invitational on Thursday at the Norfolk Country Club. Kolbas won by four shots over two-time defending state champion Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside.
Other state contenders were near the top, too.
Millard North's Katie Ruge (78) placed third and teammate Bella Pesicka (80) was fourth. Lincoln East's Kaitlyn Dumler (83) was sixth.
Millard North won the 15-team tournament with a 330. Lincoln East and Lincoln Pius X tied for second at 346 and Lincoln Southwest (352) tied for fifth.
The tournament featured many teams likely to contend for the state title at Norfolk Country Club in October.
FOOTBALL
For the second time this season, Crete has been stopped from making a road trip because of COVID-19.
The Cardinals (1-1) were supposed to play at Lexington on Friday, but their game was canceled on Thursday. Lexington will now host Central City, whose game at Boone Central was canceled.
Crete's game at McCook on Sept. 4 was also canceled after one Cardinal football player had tested positive for COVID-19, and other players were showing symptoms, the school said.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln East 6, Lincoln Northeast 1: The Spartans won four of five singles matches en route to a city dual win. Yakub Islamov, Kumo Babe, Sef Sarroub and Hudson Scherer all coasted to wins for Lincoln East. East's Gabriel Whiston and Kyle Givens won their No. 1 doubles match, while Kyle Givens and Kaiden Bradley took the No. 2 match.
