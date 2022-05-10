Prep glance: Three top-10 finishers lead Lutheran golfers to McEwen Memorial Invite title

The Lincoln Lutheran boys golf team won the Dave McEwen Memorial golf tournament on Tuesday at Hidden Valley Golf Course.

The Warriors finished with three golfers inside the top 10, including Ethan Ringler, whose 83 was good enough for fourth.

Lincoln Lutheran shot 339, with Max Bartels (83) taking seventh and Logan Deboer (85) finishing ninth. Jason Steider added an 88.

Lincoln Christian's Isaiah Nunnally shot an 86 to lead the Crusaders. Lincoln Christian took fourth with a 358.

Palmyra's Noah Carpenter won the event with a 78.

GIRLS TENNIS

Lincoln Southwest 8, Lincoln North Star 1: The Silver Hawks dominated singles No. 1-5 singles play and swept the doubles to upend the Navigators at Woods Tennis Center.

Southwest junior Natalie Thompson swept Jeana Phan 8-0 at No. 1 singles.

Rhea Poda and Meenakshi Variyam both picked up two wins for Lincoln Southwest with Poda winning No. 4 singles and Variyam No. 5, before teaming up for a win at No. 3 doubles.

