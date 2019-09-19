Lincoln Southwest's Kate Strickland shot a 73 to win the Norfolk Invitational on Thursday at Norfolk Country Club.
Strickland shot a 36 on the front nine and a 37 on the back to capture another tournament victory.
Omaha Westside sophomore and defending state champion Kaitlyn Hanna shot a 76 to place second, and Southwest senior Brynn Sundquist shot a 76 to place third. Lincoln Pius X freshman Nicole Kolbas carded an 80 to take fourth.
Millard North won the tournament with a 346, edging Papillion-La Vista by two shots. Lincoln Southwest (351) was third, Pius X (360) was fourth and Lincoln East (387) was 10th in the 15-team field.
Lincoln Northeast Invitational: Lincoln Northeast's Riley Wrhel shot a 91 to finish second Thursday at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational at Mahoney Golf Course. The Rockets finished fourth with a 440, edged by third-place finisher Lincoln North Star. The Navigators shot a 429, led by Brecken Schossow's 92, who placed third. Katelyn Osmond of North Star and Paige Hoff of Northeast both shot 104 for their respective teams. Osmond finished sixth, while Hoff took seventh.
BOYS TENNIS
Lincoln East 8, Lincoln Northeast 1: The Spartans nearly swept the Rockets, winning every match except No. 6 singles. Lincoln East lost just nine games in the nine matches, finishing with seven 8-0 results. Kirby Le and Jake Sundquist teamed up to win No. 1 doubles. Kyle Givens won No. 1 singles, while Reese McReynolds won No. 3 singles and teamed up with Josiah Thacker to win No. 2 doubles. Reece Fuchs took home the lone Northeast victory.