In a meet featuring two of the state's top girls golfers, Lincoln Southwest's Kate Strickland held off Kaitlyn Hanna of Omaha Westside to take top honors at the Lincoln East Tee-Off Classic on a gorgeous Thursday at Holmes Golf Course.
Strickland, a sophomore who placed third at last year's state meet, shot a 70 to win the first meet of the season. Hanna, a sophomore who won Class A last year, shot a 72 to finish in second.
Lincoln Southeast's Adelia Maiyo (77) was third and Southwest's Brynn Sunquist (81) was fourth.
Southwest, the defending state champion, rolled to the team title in the 11-team field. The Silver Hawks shot a 324. Lincoln East (363) was second, Lincoln Southeast (370) was third and Omaha Westside (370) was fourth.