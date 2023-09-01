Lincoln Southwest had four girls golfers in the top 10 as the Silver Hawks rolled to the team title at the Grand Island Invitational on Friday at Jackrabbit Run Golf Course.

Eden Larsen scored 78 to finish third, followed by Lauryn Ball (79, fourth), Julia Yten (79, sixth) and Yve Nelson (81, seventh). Southwest scored 317 to finish ahead of Lincoln East (340).

Beatrice's Kiera Paquette had a 77 to win the individual title. Elly Honnens finished fifth with a 79 to lead the Spartans.

Lincoln Southeast finished eighth (400) and Lincoln Pius X finished ninth (407).

Softball

Lincoln Southwest 5, Pius X 4: Lincoln Southwest leaned on Chloe Jewitt's walk-off single in the eighth to sink the Thunderbolts. Silver Hawks got multihit games from Delaney Madson, Mary Beth Hart and Chloe Jewitt.